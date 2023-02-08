Read full article on original website
Charges: Renville man blamed raccoons after lighting house on fire with 5 children inside
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home fire in central Minnesota claims the life of two dogs
(Stearns County, MN)--Officials with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire near St. Martin. An off-duty firefighter passing by reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. He knocked on doors and tried to alert any potential occupants. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and together they checked the house further for any occupants and were able to determine it was unoccupied. The homeowner arrived home after being notified of the house fire. They advised firefighters and law enforcement that there were a couple of dogs inside. The dogs were reportedly found dead in the basement of the house.
fox9.com
Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township
(FOX 9) - Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again. According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
krwc1360.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
One person was injured when three vehicles collided Tuesday morning near Maple Lake. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 AM, a Toyota passenger car was eastbound on Highway 55, while a Toyota SUV and a Ford pickup truck were westbound. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Dempsey Avenue east of Maple Lake in Maple Lake Township.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
3 reported injured after explosion in East Bethel
EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel Monday that left three people injured. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers began receiving multiple calls reporting the incident, which occurred on the 2800 block of Viking Blvd. NE around 8:25 a.m. Responding deputies and emergency personnel found the blast had occurred at a home under construction and discovered that three people were trapped in the structure.
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
kduz.com
Sauk Rapids “Train Jacker” Pleads Guilty
FOLEY (WJON News) — A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the...
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
