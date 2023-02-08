Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
Knox County APC Approves Rezoning Request
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved a re-zoning request for land along East Brown Road in Vincennes Township. The re-zoning would change the land from R-1 single family residential land to R-A rural residential property. The request will now be considered for final approval by the Knox County Commissioners.
wuzr.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
vincennespbs.org
Elementary intruder highlights need for SRO in Gibson County
The newly elected Gibson County Sheriff says the county has an SRO staffing crisis. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took to social media on Wednesday to report a young adult male had entered the elementary school in Haubstadt. Vanoven said that he sent out a press release earlier in the day stating...
wrul.com
Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC
A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
wuzr.com
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
14news.com
Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
vincennespbs.org
No injuries in Wednesday Fire
A Wednesday fire in Vincennes is still under investigation. Firefighters were called out at 11:30-am to the 800 block of State Street to find a fire at a home that appeared to have started in the back of the residence. The Vincennes Fire Department tells First City News that the...
wuzr.com
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
wrul.com
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
wuzr.com
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
wuzr.com
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
