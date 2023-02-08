A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.

PRINCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO