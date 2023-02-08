Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
wuzr.com
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
wuzr.com
Duke Energy Plans Rate Reduction for First Half of This Year
Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. The company has also applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
wuzr.com
Boil Order Issued for Part of Petrolia, IL Area
Some Lawrence County Illinois residents are under a boil order at this time. The order is for residents in part of the Petrolia Water District. The boil order area extends along both sides of U.S. 50 from Archery Road to Seymour Road. The order for that area is in effect for the immediate future.
wuzr.com
Knox County APC Approves Rezoning Request
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved a re-zoning request for land along East Brown Road in Vincennes Township. The re-zoning would change the land from R-1 single family residential land to R-A rural residential property. The request will now be considered for final approval by the Knox County Commissioners.
wuzr.com
Countdown to Planting Season Continues
Farmers continue the countdown toward planting season — and with some warmer weather in recent days, some farmers are hoping for an early planting season. However, Knox County Extension educator Valerie Clingerman knows some late-winter blasts are still possible — and likely. Many feel the cold weather season has delayed the last few years — with a later start and later ending. Clingerman says that doesn’t mean this is a down time for farmers though.
wuzr.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for Area Through Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 tonight. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect for portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines....
wuzr.com
Online Auction Underway Through Friday in Illinois
The office of Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be holding an online auction this week for unclaimed property. The auction will be held now through Friday. Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned off.
wuzr.com
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
wuzr.com
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
wuzr.com
KC Library Is Hub for VITA Tax Service
The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.
wuzr.com
IL State Rep. Adam Niemberg Against Perceived “Business Unfriendly Climate”
Area Illinois State Representative Adam Niemberg is speaking out against what he perceives to be an unfriendly climate for Illinois business. Niemberg believes over-reaching state regulations make it tough to start a business in his state. Another area of discontent for Niemberg is high state taxes in Illinois. Niemberg feels...
wuzr.com
Two Injured Lawrence County Indiana Cops Out of Hospital
Lawrence County Indiana Sheriff Greg Day announced today (Wednesday) that both Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery and have been released from the hospital. The two officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Mitchell. Anthony Richmond was killed in that shooting by the two officers.
wuzr.com
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
wuzr.com
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
wuzr.com
Washington Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
wuzr.com
Hoosier Life Expectancy on Decline
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the life expectancy of Indiana residents is declining, especially among younger Hoosiers. She told a State Senate committee on Wednesday that’s why she is promoting a bill that would provide additional funding to county health departments to help tackle the issue. The bill would also clamp down on political influence within county health departments.
wuzr.com
KCCF Gives Grant to Isaiah 1:17 House
The Knox County Community Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Isaiah 1:17 House through its Knox Gives Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations … in this case Beth Chattin. The Isaiah 1:17 House provides...
wuzr.com
VU Loses to John A. Logan; Wrestling Semistate Set for Saturday
In a battle of top ten teams, Fourth ranked John A Logan College downed number nine Vincennes University 78-68. Caleb Johnson led the Trailblazers with 15 points. Kris King added 13. VU drops to 22-3. The Vincennes University Womens team rolled over John A Logan College 81-56. Elikya Baseyila had...
