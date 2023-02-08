Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
"Virtually zero" LIV Golf attorneys make embarrassing revenue confession
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series generated "virtually zero" revenue in 2022, according to court documents. Whilst one important hearing in golf's civil war gets underway, another goes at the pace of 2018 Bryson DeChambeau. A tentative trial date in LIV Golf's antitrust battle with the PGA Tour has been...
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm apologises to Kelley Cahill after TMI joke: "She can tell you!"
For the better part of a year, Jon Rahm has had a lot to say about the world rankings. Rahm has won twice already this year. He captured back-to-back wins at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and The American Express. He couldn't make history by winning three in a...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?
First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Sergio Garcia Keeps LIV Golf Team Name Despite Saying It Will Change
The Fireballs GC franchise is remaining the same for 2023 despite its captain saying the name was set to change
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Look: Here's How Much Money LIV Golf Made In 2022
The LIV Golf League debuted in 2022 flush with capital from its Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. In terms of revenue, however, the circuit did not generate much of it, according to federal court documents obtained by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. In a motion filed in Northern California on Monday, LIV ...
What Does TPC Stand For, and What Is a TPC Golf Course?
Avid followers of the PGA Tour — and likely plenty of casual followers as well — have undoubtedly heard the acronym TPC to describe a golf course at some point. After all, the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, is played at TPC Sawgrass. But that’s certainly not the only PGA Tour event played on a course with the designation. In fact, if you look at the schedule, at least one event is played at such a facility nearly every month.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
WATCH: Justin Rose Leaves Empty Spot In Trophy Room After Pebble Beach Triumph
Rose explained he has a vacant space in his trophy room as a "big motivator" to win more titles
2023 WM Phoenix Open odds, course history, best bets and picks to win: Justin Thomas time in the desert?
After all the talk at the end of last season about the impending designated events, the week is finally here. The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will serve as the first full-field designated event with the world’s best players battling against each other to see who’s top dog — the Sentry Tournament of Champions was designated but featured a limited field.
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
How To Become A PGA Tour Pro
There are various different ways to earn a PGA Tour card as we explain...
Golf.com
Augusta National officially announces new tee, yardage for par-5 13th
The 2023 Masters Media Guide is out and with it comes the announcement of one of the worst-kept secrets in golf. The iconic par-5 13th has a new tournament tee and the media guide confirms it will be 35 yards longer than last year at 545 yards. The existence and...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy reveals the decision behind his recent equipment shakeup
Rory McIlroy’s connection to TaylorMade dates back to 2017, when he signed a lucrative multi-year equipment deal with the brand. At the agreement’s inception, McIlroy was required to play a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, including the golf ball. The extension McIlroy signed last year with TaylorMade featured similar language regarding his club and ball requirements.
Comments / 0