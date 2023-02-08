ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

wuzr.com

Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower

The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Boil Order Issued for Part of Petrolia, IL Area

Some Lawrence County Illinois residents are under a boil order at this time. The order is for residents in part of the Petrolia Water District. The boil order area extends along both sides of U.S. 50 from Archery Road to Seymour Road. The order for that area is in effect for the immediate future.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Work on Boonville Police Department underway

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Charlie Wyatt says work on the Boonville Police Station is under way. According to a news release, Empire Contractors and Lamar engineering meet weekly with the city. Officials say the basement is being waterproofed and new sewer lines are being installed, there are new electrical upgrades, and ADA upgrades and […]
BOONVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Daviess County Seeks Full-Time Sheriff’s Deputy

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for a full-time Deputy Sheriff. Individuals who are interested can pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office Information window, located in the lobby. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply, must have a GED...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC

A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
wuzr.com

GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals

In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man found guilty of Child Molesting

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

No injuries in Wednesday Fire

A Wednesday fire in Vincennes is still under investigation. Firefighters were called out at 11:30-am to the 800 block of State Street to find a fire at a home that appeared to have started in the back of the residence. The Vincennes Fire Department tells First City News that the...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New details released after Haubstadt school incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Daviess Community Hospital program makes it easier to get care at home

Keeping a loved one at home can be rewarding and challenging for families, but the Mobile Integrated Health team from Daviess Community Hospital gives everyone a lot more peace of mind. Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 E Walnut St. Washington, IN. Call for more information at (812) 254-2760. Sponsored by Daviess...
WASHINGTON, IN

