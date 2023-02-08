Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
wuzr.com
Online Auction Underway Through Friday in Illinois
The office of Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be holding an online auction this week for unclaimed property. The auction will be held now through Friday. Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned off.
wuzr.com
Hoosier Life Expectancy on Decline
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the life expectancy of Indiana residents is declining, especially among younger Hoosiers. She told a State Senate committee on Wednesday that’s why she is promoting a bill that would provide additional funding to county health departments to help tackle the issue. The bill would also clamp down on political influence within county health departments.
wuzr.com
IL State Rep. Adam Niemberg Against Perceived “Business Unfriendly Climate”
Area Illinois State Representative Adam Niemberg is speaking out against what he perceives to be an unfriendly climate for Illinois business. Niemberg believes over-reaching state regulations make it tough to start a business in his state. Another area of discontent for Niemberg is high state taxes in Illinois. Niemberg feels...
wuzr.com
“Financially Bad” Year for Statewide Hospitals in 2022; More of Same Expected This Year
The Indiana Hospital Association says 2022 was their worst financial year since the COVID-19 pandemic began and they are expecting 2023 will also be bad. The IHA says hospitals in the state lost around $72 million last year. They are warning some facilities might close as a result. No word...
wuzr.com
State Senator Mark Messmer Forwards Possible Indiana Constitutional Amendment
Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer has authored a potential state Constitutional amendment to change Legislative commission eligibility. At this time, lawmakers can’t serve as voting members on any state executive committees. Messmer says his proposal would change that. Messmer knows even if the Legislature passes his resolution this year,...
wuzr.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for Area Through Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 tonight. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect for portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines....
Comments / 0