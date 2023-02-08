ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
Online Auction Underway Through Friday in Illinois

The office of Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be holding an online auction this week for unclaimed property. The auction will be held now through Friday. Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned off.
Hoosier Life Expectancy on Decline

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the life expectancy of Indiana residents is declining, especially among younger Hoosiers. She told a State Senate committee on Wednesday that’s why she is promoting a bill that would provide additional funding to county health departments to help tackle the issue. The bill would also clamp down on political influence within county health departments.
State Senator Mark Messmer Forwards Possible Indiana Constitutional Amendment

Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer has authored a potential state Constitutional amendment to change Legislative commission eligibility. At this time, lawmakers can’t serve as voting members on any state executive committees. Messmer says his proposal would change that. Messmer knows even if the Legislature passes his resolution this year,...
Wind Advisory in Effect for Area Through Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 tonight. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect for portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines....
