wuzr.com
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
How medication shortages impact the Tri-State
(WEHT) - If you've had a hard time finding a prescription drug recently, you are not alone.
wuzr.com
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
wuzr.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
wuzr.com
KC Library Is Hub for VITA Tax Service
The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.
wuzr.com
KCCF Gives Grant to Isaiah 1:17 House
The Knox County Community Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Isaiah 1:17 House through its Knox Gives Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations … in this case Beth Chattin. The Isaiah 1:17 House provides...
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
vincennespbs.org
Fire on State Street in Vincennes
The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
wuzr.com
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
vincennespbs.org
No injuries in Wednesday Fire
A Wednesday fire in Vincennes is still under investigation. Firefighters were called out at 11:30-am to the 800 block of State Street to find a fire at a home that appeared to have started in the back of the residence. The Vincennes Fire Department tells First City News that the...
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
14news.com
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on E. Diamond Ave. They say that happened near Stringtown Road late Thursday morning. Police say the victim died at the scene. They say the man left his car...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
