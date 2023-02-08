The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO