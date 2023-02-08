ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police

The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
ktmoradio.com

One Hurt in Dunklin County Crash

One person was hurt in a two vehicle traffic accident on Missouri Highway N at CR 647 in Dunklin County. Troop E reports the accident happened when 27 year old Ashley Finley of Senath pulled her vehicle into the path of a car driven by 31 year old Victoria Lytle of Steele.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
kbsi23.com

Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect

HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
HAYTI, MO
ktmoradio.com

Concrete Work Scheduled for I-155

SIKESTON― Northbound I-155 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform concrete work. This section of roadway is located from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 9.4. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 13 from...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

KPD Running Out of Room

During this week’s Kennett City Council meeting, Police Chief Kenny Wilson discussed what he called a pressing issue. After some discussion, the Council approved Wilson’s request.
KENNETT, MO
ktmoradio.com

MoDOT Schedules Work Near Marston

SIKESTON – Route F in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from U.S. 61 to County Road 311 near Marston, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 a.m. to...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman

A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
ktmoradio.com

SE Missouri Woman Admits Selling 7 Machine Gun Conversion Devices

CAPE GIRARDEAU –A Stoddard County woman admitted selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into machine guns. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 41 year old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Council Accepts Garbage Committee Recommendation

Last week the appointed committee to discuss city-wide trash met and agreed to a recommendation to present to the Kennett City Council. As a standing room only crowd at City Hall looked on, Chairman Towny Sparks presented that recommendation last night. The Council voted 8-1 to approve the committee’s recommendation....
KENNETT, MO

