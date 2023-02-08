Read full article on original website
Related
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Five arrested after video circulates of attack on Surrey schoolgirl
Public urged not to share footage showing ‘violent altercation’ outside Thomas Knyvett college in Ashford
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
Three teens charged with murder of man outside Asda after being arrested 100 miles away
Bailey Atkinson, 20, was stabbed to death outside an Asda in Walsall, West Midlands, in the early hours of January 28. On Tuesday, three boys were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales.
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man arrested after 'indecent act' carried out in Milton Keynes Tesco
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after an "indecent act" was performed in a supermarket baby changing area. Police were called following an incident in the McConnell Drive Tesco superstore the Wolverton area of Milton Keynes. The incident is said to have occurred at around 1.45pm on Wednesday (February 1)....
Murder investigation launched into death of 75-year-old man
Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 75-year-old man.Officers from Greater Manchester Police said they were called to a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale on January 29.Geoffrey Ives was pronounced dead at the scene and after investigating the circumstances, police now believe his death could be suspicious.No arrests have yet been made and a small cordon remains at the address.We would like to reassure residents in the area that we will continue to investigate what we believe to be an isolated incidentDet Ch Insp David Moores, GMPSenior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector David Moores...
Woman arrested after three children stabbed in Huddersfield
Four people, including two boys and a girl, found seriously injured at house on Monday morning
Father guilty of manslaughter over obese daughter’s death in squalor
A father accused of killing his disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese has been found guilty of manslaughter. Alun Titford admitted he heard his 16-year-old daughter Kaylea screaming the night before she died, adding that he let her down because he was “lazy.” Giving evidence in his trial at Mold crown court, Titford, 45, said he did not think there was anything unusual about the screams coming from Kaylea’s downstairs bedroom in Powys, Mid Wales, on 9 October 2020.A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “Following the conclusion of court proceedings, a concise child practice review...
BBC
Further arrest in Cody Fisher murder probe
Police investigating the murder of footballer Cody Fisher have arrested a man in connection with the fatal attack. The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of...
Husband contacted police about gun licence days before Epsom College deaths
A man found dead with his private school headteacher wife and seven-year-old daughter legally owned a gun that was discovered at the scene of the tragedy, police said.George Pattison, 39, had been in contact with Surrey Police just days before the killings about his gun licence in order to change his address after the family moved to the school site from Caterham.He was found dead with his wife Emma Pattison, 45, and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.The Times reported that Mrs Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer in prison at least 30 years
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. Carrick was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms. The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two...
