ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktmoradio.com

KPD Running Out of Room

During this week’s Kennett City Council meeting, Police Chief Kenny Wilson discussed what he called a pressing issue. After some discussion, the Council approved Wilson’s request.
KENNETT, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
ktmoradio.com

MoDOT Schedules Work Near Marston

SIKESTON – Route F in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from U.S. 61 to County Road 311 near Marston, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 a.m. to...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
ktmoradio.com

Concrete Work Scheduled for I-155

SIKESTON― Northbound I-155 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform concrete work. This section of roadway is located from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 9.4. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 13 from...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Fatal Fire Deemed Accidental

A fire that killed two people in Kennett last month was classified as accidental by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit. In a news release, Fire Chief Lance Davis says the cause of the fire was a failure/malfunction of the energized electrical circuits. Its origin was in the attic area over the living room.
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
ADVANCE, MO
kbsi23.com

Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect

HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
HAYTI, MO
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police

The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy