Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktmoradio.com
KPD Running Out of Room
During this week’s Kennett City Council meeting, Police Chief Kenny Wilson discussed what he called a pressing issue. After some discussion, the Council approved Wilson’s request.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work Near Marston
SIKESTON – Route F in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from U.S. 61 to County Road 311 near Marston, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 a.m. to...
The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry
The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.
KFVS12
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
ktmoradio.com
Concrete Work Scheduled for I-155
SIKESTON― Northbound I-155 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform concrete work. This section of roadway is located from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 9.4. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 13 from...
ktmoradio.com
Fatal Fire Deemed Accidental
A fire that killed two people in Kennett last month was classified as accidental by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit. In a news release, Fire Chief Lance Davis says the cause of the fire was a failure/malfunction of the energized electrical circuits. Its origin was in the attic area over the living room.
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County woman pleads guilty to selling 7 devices that turn rifles into machine guns
(KBSI) – A Stoddard County woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into machine guns on Monday. Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
Kait 8
Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
kbsi23.com
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police
The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
Kait 8
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, February 7. According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, they were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 8:09 a.m. for a man walking in the area with blood on him.
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
tmpresale.com
Aaron Lewis Acoustic at Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff Jun 2nd, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the most up-to-date Aaron Lewis Acoustic presale password 🙂 During this presale you will have the opportunity to purchase show tickets in advance of the general public!!!. Reward yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones in your life: how...
Comments / 0