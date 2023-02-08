Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
SkySports
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
Amid Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo's hype, Al Hilal can show they remain Saudi Arabia's top team in FIFA Club World Cup final vs. Real Madrid
For all the hype Cristiano Ronaldo is generating Al Nassr, Al Hilal can show they remain Saudi Arabia's top team against Real Madrid on Saturday.
SkySports
Nathan Jones: Southampton boss denies shifting blame for poor form and insists he has 'gone back to basics'
Nathan Jones has denied attempting to shift the blame for Southampton's dreadful Premier League form with his outspoken comments after their defeat at Brentford. Saints were beaten 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last Saturday - their sixth defeat in seven Premier League games under Jones - and the manager reacted by revealing he felt he had "compromised in terms of certain principles" because of "personnel", "fans" and "the way people want to play".
SkySports
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
Jadon Sancho rescues draw as managerless Leeds end Manchester United’s home run
If it is a one-game reign, then what a game. Michael Skubala may return to the shadows, to the world of Under-21 management, but only after a heady taste of the limelight. Under the unknown, Leeds ended Manchester United’s run of 13 successive home victories. For an hour, they were on course for a first league victory at Old Trafford in Skubala’s lifetime. But, with and without Jesse Marsch, Leeds have a tendency to lose leads and Manchester United have the resolve to mount a response. Leeds were marching on together without Marsch, contributing to a classic, playing with a...
SkySports
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
SkySports
Frida Maanum: How a change of position has unlocked 'unexpected' attacking potential in Arsenal and Norway midfielder
"I knew she was good, but she was better than I expected," Jonas Eidevall remarked after catching a first glimpse of young midfielder Frida Maanum in Arsenal colours back in 2021. Over 18 months later, a similar narrative still applies. The Norway international continues to defy expectation even now, having...
SkySports
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds United's decision to sack Jesse Marsch with two games vs Man Utd coming up
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds' decision to sack boss Jesse Marsch with two games in four days coming up against Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Marsch was sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job on Monday. He was dismissed with the club only...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Michael Smith has had no time to sleep since his world darts championship success
Newly-crowned world champion Smith, who landed an astonishing nine-darter en route to victory over Michael van Gerwen in an epic final on January 3, has enjoyed an incredible last few months. The St Helens thrower also celebrated winning the Grand Slam of Darts and US Darts Masters as well as...
SkySports
Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?
The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
SkySports
Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams
The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer
Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
