Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2023 Patriot League Preview: Army Men Take Aim at Navy’s Streak, Mids Still #1 for Women
Navy has controlled the Patriot League for over a decade, but there might be a changing of the guard this year on the men's side. Archive photo via Army Athletics. Editor’s Note: The timing system was malfunctioning during Army’s December 17th tri-meet with Northwestern and Miami so we are not counting any times from that meet as we can’t substantiate which ones (if any) are accurate.
swimswam.com
Bryn Mawr Caps Historic Season With IAAM A Conference Title; Maryville Prevails In B
SCY (25 yards) The battle for the A Conference swimming title went right down to wire — the 400-yard freestyle relay — on Sunday amid the bedlam at Loyola University Maryland’s Mangione Aquatic Center. Holding a precarious 373-370 advantage over eventual runner-up Notre Dame Prep, Bryn Mawr...
Comments / 0