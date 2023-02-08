ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridianpress.com

Frost Calls Florida's 'Constitutional Carry' Bill 'Disgraceful'

Florida Republicans have proposed a "Constitutional Carry" bill that would allow gun owners to permitless carry a firearm in the state. With Republicans supporting the bill, Democrats have chided the legislation. In an exclusive interview with The Floridian, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) called the bill "disgraceful." "It's disgraceful. It's horrible,"...
19thnews.org

In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges

We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Gun Owners Are a Step Closer to Being Able To Carry Concealed Firearms Without a License

On February 7, Florida's House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10 votes to 5 to approve so-called constitutional carry of firearms in the Sunshine State. The vote, which followed party lines, means that bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners (those of-age, without criminal convictions) could be allowed to carry a concealed gun without requiring a license.
Tallahassee Reports

Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
fox35orlando.com

Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
islandernews.com

“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules

The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
wuwf.org

Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change

People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
