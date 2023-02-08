Read full article on original website
Florida’s Concealed Carry Proposal Drawing Fire From Some on the Right
State Reps. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Bobby Payne, R-Payne, are championing the “Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License” proposal, a pro-Second Amendment bill that supporters call “constitutional carry.”. The bill would allow Floridians to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit. The legislation...
floridianpress.com
Frost Calls Florida's 'Constitutional Carry' Bill 'Disgraceful'
Florida Republicans have proposed a "Constitutional Carry" bill that would allow gun owners to permitless carry a firearm in the state. With Republicans supporting the bill, Democrats have chided the legislation. In an exclusive interview with The Floridian, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) called the bill "disgraceful." "It's disgraceful. It's horrible,"...
19thnews.org
In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
Florida’s Gun Owners Are a Step Closer to Being Able To Carry Concealed Firearms Without a License
On February 7, Florida's House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10 votes to 5 to approve so-called constitutional carry of firearms in the Sunshine State. The vote, which followed party lines, means that bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners (those of-age, without criminal convictions) could be allowed to carry a concealed gun without requiring a license.
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
19thnews.org
More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
Florida “Constitutional Carry” Gun Bill Approved Amid Crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,
Floridians may soon be able to legally carry concealed firearms without licenses, as proposal clears committee
The majority of more than 100 people who testified opposed the bill — for not going far enough
fox35orlando.com
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
islandernews.com
“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules
The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks with Florida political leaders in Ocala
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Ocala on Wednesday.
click orlando
Florida AG Moody dismisses appeal blocking DNA testing for Tommy Zeigler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday voluntarily dismissed an appeal meant to block DNA testing for William “Tommy” Zeigler, a 77-year-old man convicted of killing four people in 1975. A notice of voluntary dismissal filed at the Florida Supreme Court...
wuwf.org
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change
People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Florida Gov. DeSantis “Freedom Is Here To Stay”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis built his campaign on a simple slogan: “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Now, the Republican governor may have a new catchphrase: “Freedom is here to stay.” DeSantis touted that in a tweet on Tuesday as he announced the continuation
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
WDW News Today
Bill for Florida Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District Passed by State Affairs Committee
The new bill for the state of Florida to take over Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has been passed by the State Affairs Committee. House Bill 9B will no longer dissolve the district on June 1, 2023, but rename it and put a state board in charge. Members of the board will be appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
As complaints pile up, Florida attorney general sues 2 Clearwater hot tub businesses
Linda Box says say paid in full for a cover for her hot tub last May. She says she only got excuses, then the company stopped answering the phone. Now, their website is down.
