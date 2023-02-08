ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Louise Carroll: Meatloaf recipe would be appreciated

By Louise Carroll
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zU9a_0kgF82jO00

Recently my daughter-in-law Linda and I made stuffed meatloaf. I made the stuffing and she made the meatloaf and it was great, but it wasn't exactly meatloaf the way we wanted.

I went searching for old meatloaf recipes. While looking through some old cookbooks for meatloaf recipes I found a stack of magazines and I have to share. "Quick 'n Easy Home Cooking" were lovely glossy national magazines. I was fortunate to write a column every month that included recipes and the magazine lasted for a year. It was great fun. Because I didn't get my pitch into the editor as quickly as I should have I ended up with the last slot ― microwave recipes. I could easily see no one wanted it.

My friend John Shearer, who lived in East Palestine, Ohio, referred to the microwave as "a glorified hot dog cooker."

And that was about the limit of my expertise in microwave cooking.

John also said, "When I was a kid, we ate in the house and went to the bathroom outside. Now we eat outside and go to the bathroom inside."

He had many other observations, but this column is about me, meatloaf, and recipes.

My February 1997 magazine article was 'Love Song' and it was about my grandmother, Dillie Katherine Best, who lived in Wentling's Corners in Clarion County. It was about the family gathering together for every meal, a social time. Grandma cooked meat and potatoes and whatever was in the garden at the time or whatever had been canned or preserved at other times. Add all that to homemade bread with freshly churned butter and we ate very well. It was plain cooking, but we talked about what had happened and what might happen blended all together in a love song. Anytime we gather and share food and conversation it is a love song.

Every month my column had three or four recipes and a microwaving tip as I was working hard to act as if I knew all about microwaving food, but I was learning as I tried every recipe.

My tip that month was "Do not salt meats and vegetables on the surface before microwaving. It causes dehydration, which makes the food tough. Salt food after you remove it from the microwave."

I sounded like a certified, authentic, genuine microwave cooking expert because I searched the web to find the dos and don'ts of microwave cooking and then generously shared them with my readers.

My article that month had recipes for baked potatoes, chili topping for the potatoes, pleasing pears, which was really good, and chewy caramel cookie, all made in the microwave.

Chewy Caramel Cookie

3 cups cornflakes

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup raisins

1 (14oz) bag of caramels, with wrappers removed.

2 Tablespoons water

In a large bowl combine cornflakes, coconut and raisins. Set aside. In another bowl place caramels and water and microwave on high for 3 to 4 minutes until smooth, stirring occasionally. Pour over cornflake mixture and toss until it is well coated. Drop by tablespoons onto wax paper.

Pleasing Pears

This not-too-sweet pear dessert can be made ahead, refrigerated and served cold.

1/2 cup orange marmalade or you can substitute peach or apricot

Juice of one orange or 1/4 cup orange juice

2 (16 oz.) cans pear halves, drained

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons grated orange rind

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix marmalade and orange juice in an 8- or 9-inch baking dish.

Arrange the pears cut side down, cover and microwave on high for 5 minutes until pears are hot. Baste with juice mixture and let stand for 2 minutes. Turn pears cut side up.

When pears are cold and ready to be served combine sour cream, orange rind and cinnamon and place a teaspoon in each pear.

Now that we have had cookies and dessert, let's go back to the meatloaf. If any of you have the old-fashioned meatloaf recipe I would like to have it. I recall that it was very dense and when it was cold it sliced beautifully for a meatloaf sandwich on thick slices of homemade bread.

Comments / 0

Related
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
butterwithasideofbread.com

HASH BROWN BREAKFAST PIZZA

Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza made with a hash brown crust, scrambled eggs, diced ham, cheese and any other toppings you’d like! Delicious breakfast pizza recipe you can serve for breakfast, lunch or dinner!. Does anyone else love breakfast foods as much as I do? I could eat breakfast for...
Claudia Lamascolo

Chicken Wing Recipes

If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
Tina Howell

Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts

I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Chef Dennis

Baked BBQ Short Ribs

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.
Jennifer Geer

Cinnamon flop cake recipe

This old-fashioned, but easy, Reddit-famous cinnamon flop cake recipe made a light and fluffy coffee cake. What is a cinnamon flop cake? Back in 2021, a Reddit recipe went viral for an old-fashioned cinnamon flop cake.
Claudia Lamascolo

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as you made them from scratch!
12tomatoes.com

Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits

An impossibly easy and delicious dessert. So, basic ol’ biscuits are a wonderful thing. But these are not those. These are dessert biscuits, and I’m not saying they’re even more wonderful but they are certainly amazing. Imagine the soft and sweet spice of apple pie filling combined with fluffy biscuits and then top it all off with a sweet and sticky glaze. That’s these Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits in a nutshell!
Chef Dennis

Pasta Fagioli Soup

You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!
Food & Wine

Oatmeal Cream Pies

If you loved oatmeal cream pies as a kid, you need these next-level versions, created by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader of Chicago’s Loaf Lounge. This oatmeal pie recipe features tender, chewy cookies made with oats, dark brown sugar, molasses, and toffee bits. A light, creamy vanilla filling is the perfect complement. This recipe makes 25 cookies — perfect for a party or gathering, or refrigerate a few for later.
thecountrycook.net

Cinnamon Bun Casserole

This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Chef Dennis

Cannoli Pound Cake

Perfect for the Fall and Winter Holidays but delicious any time of the year Mama Jeanette’s Famous Italian Cannoli Pound Cake with a white chocolate ganache will soon become a family favorite!
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf

This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
Allrecipes.com

Cherry Crunch Dessert

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers until crumbly; stir in pecans. Press crust mixture evenly into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake crust in...
Allrecipes.com

Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants

Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup that you can cook in your crockpot!
Simplemost

Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
gordonramsayclub.com

Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting

This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Florence Carmela

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

1K+
Followers
727
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy