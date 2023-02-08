ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

REAL ESTATE | Difficult announcement from owners of Hartford Public Market

Hartford, WI – After two years in business difficult announcement was passed along on social media over the weekend from the owners of Hartford Public Market who relayed a decision to close in March 2023. According to the City of Hartford: The Hartford Public Market, a new business located...
Fond du Lac Sheriff’s K9 responsible for major drug bust – father and son arrested | By Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff

Fond du Lac, Wi – Another great find by one of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff K9s who sniffed these drugs out during an overnight traffic stop. A father and son from Fond du Lac, one of whom was already on probation for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine conviction, were arrested and remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County jail.
Letter to the Editor | West Bend School Board reviewing nepotism policy | By Sue Kellom

February 13, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School District administration is trying to get our School Board to eliminate its policy 511.1 on nepotism. While the policy doesn’t prohibit relatives from being hired, it does ensure that favoritism is avoided by prohibiting family members from participating in hiring, firing, promoting, etc., their relative as defined in the policy.
