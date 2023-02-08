Fond du Lac, Wi – Another great find by one of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff K9s who sniffed these drugs out during an overnight traffic stop. A father and son from Fond du Lac, one of whom was already on probation for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine conviction, were arrested and remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County jail.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO