Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Difficult announcement from owners of Hartford Public Market
Hartford, WI – After two years in business difficult announcement was passed along on social media over the weekend from the owners of Hartford Public Market who relayed a decision to close in March 2023. According to the City of Hartford: The Hartford Public Market, a new business located...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Meet the families who enroll their children at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI wants to introduce you to some of the Holy Angels families, let you hear their stories, and learn why they’ve chosen Holy Angels School for their children’s education. From families who have attended for generations, to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Post your parents and grandparents wedding photos for Valentine’s Day
Washington Co., WI – As Valentine’s Day approaches, we want to encourage neighbors to post wedding photos from their parents, grandparents or yourself. The photos highlight a hallmark of history and romance. Feel free to add your wedding history as Valentine’s Day approaches.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fond du Lac Sheriff’s K9 responsible for major drug bust – father and son arrested | By Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff
Fond du Lac, Wi – Another great find by one of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff K9s who sniffed these drugs out during an overnight traffic stop. A father and son from Fond du Lac, one of whom was already on probation for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine conviction, were arrested and remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County jail.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Final week for in-person absentee voting for the February 21, 2023 Spring Primary
Washington Co., WI – The Spring Primary is Feb. 21, 2023, and clerks in the Village of Jackson, Slinger, Hartford, and the Town of Kewaskum are among others in Washington County, WI holding in-person absentee voting. Anyone who plans on voting in the February primary or the April 4,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | West Bend School Board reviewing nepotism policy | By Sue Kellom
February 13, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School District administration is trying to get our School Board to eliminate its policy 511.1 on nepotism. While the policy doesn’t prohibit relatives from being hired, it does ensure that favoritism is avoided by prohibiting family members from participating in hiring, firing, promoting, etc., their relative as defined in the policy.
Comments / 0