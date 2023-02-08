Early scenes from life of LeBron James: The Hairdresser. The first decision. The unsung heroes. – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Brought Family And Friends From Akron To Watch Potential Record-Setting Game
LeBron invites his family to witness history as he closes in on historic record.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record
LeBron James embraced his daughter on court after becoming the all-time top points scorer in the NBA.The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points in a game against Oklahoma in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 7 February.The 38-year-old scored 38 points on the night to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring mark, however it was not enough to prevent the Lakers suffering a 133-130 loss.James’ family members took to the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle discusses Chelsea using 'loophole' to get around FFPLeeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Marsch sacking ahead of Man Utd clashSuper Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash
Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
msn.com
The evolution of LeBron James
LeBron James walked into the NBA able to hang 25 points on a good defense. I mean that literally: The first game he ever played as a pro, on Oct. 29, 2003, came against a Sacramento Kings team that had finished the previous season second in the league in defensive efficiency … and he scored 25 points.
Granderson: Sure, LeBron James can break records ... but what about the Lakers?
The management of the Lakers does not bode well for James to ever approach Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 1,074 regular season wins.
LeBron Has The Most Points. Now Is He The Best Ever?
On a night where he needed 36 points to pass NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the league's All-Time leading scorer, LeBron James netted 38 points and added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Tuesday night, on a signature fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of the Los Angelas Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron became the NBA scoring king.
How many points has LeBron James scored on the Detroit Pistons?
The Detroit Pistons are very familiar with the work of LeBron James, who broke the all-time scoring record last night, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process. It’s worth taking a second to marvel at these two players, who are not only good on the court but off, and whose longevity and productivity are the benchmarks for greatness in the NBA.
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility
He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
NBA
8 notable trade deadline-day deals in the LeBron James playoff era
LeBron James has amassed all kinds of accolades in his career and just surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Back in 2017, he became the playoffs’ all-time leading scorer (surpassing Michael Jordan) and he’s been in the playoffs every season but once since 2006.
LeBron's Cleveland era, as told by former teammate Kevin Love
Kevin Love spent four seasons as a teammate in Cleveland with LeBron James, who is poised to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Love reflects on his time with James.
Chris Broussard Declares Nets Big 3 "Biggest Disappointment in NBA History"
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to the Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns.
Comments / 0