ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

13 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get In Time For Valentine’s Day

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Tm2m_0kgF6aop00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuULn_0kgF6aop00 Black Girl Magic wine from Drizly , Apple Airpod Pros and an Hermés perfume set from Sephora.

After the whirlwind of the holidays, it’s no wonder you’re exhausted by the start of February. So exhausted, you may forget that Valentine’s Day is a mere six days away.

By the time the romantic holiday rolls around , the entire holiday section of your local drugstore probably looks like a zombie apocalypse. It’s hard to find so much as a chocolate bar, let a lone a nice-looking card to express your love.

If you want to get a present for your lover or bestie and completely forgot to pre-order them something, we’ve rounded up the 13 best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. We found presents at every budget that don’t scream “I bought this at the drugstore two hours ago” and are sure to put a smile on the face of your sweetie.

While some gifts are physical items that you should probably order right now, many of them are experiential gifts or just straight-up same-day delivery presents that you can order for your loved one as you sit down to dinner with them.

Don’t get caught red-handed forgetting the holiday, snag a nice last-minute gift that your loved one will love ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day

Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs, kisses, and maybe gifting them a simple card and flowers. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem […]
SYRACUSE, NY
ETOnline.com

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
Cult of Mac

Gift your valentine 2 dozen roses without breaking the bank

February has arrived, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t become one of the unfortunate folks who approach this holiday unprepared — and overspend at the last minute out of desperation. Roses are a time-tested winner when considering what to get for your Valentine,...
HAWAII STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for people who are hard to shop for

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day gifts are best for people who are hard to shop for?. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and many people are scrambling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. But what if the gift recipient already has everything they want, or they say they “don’t need anything”?
Rutherford Source

Give the Gift of Peace this Valentine’s Day with a Couple’s Massage

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa has been serving Middle Tennessee for 20 years and is ready to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other. A great way to spend some quality together on this romantic holiday is to book a couple’s massage. It’s the perfect way to treat your special someone to a pleasant and memorable day.
WGN TV

Best Valentine’s Day box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite Valentine’s Day’s association with starry-eyed lovers, chocolate and romantic outings, children can also celebrate Valentine’s Day. One of the most popular modern traditions is for children to bring Valentine’s Day boxes to school and receive cards, candy and other goodies.
Who What Wear

Don't Get Him Socks—50 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Men Will Actually Like

Confession: I find shopping for Valentine's Day irksome all around. It's one thing to stock up on wardrobe staples for a new season, peruse the sale section, or even look for the perfect gift for special occasions. But something about finding a present that "encapsulates" your love for the special people in your life feels like too much pressure. Add on top of that the fact that so many gift ideas can be, well, tacky, and it's no surprise that so many people (myself included) can feel such strong anti–Valentine's Day sentiments.
SPY

Say It With Style: 38 Non-cheesy Gifts for Your Significant Other This Valentine’s Day

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and finding the perfect gift for your significant other can be challenging. While you want to show your loved one how much you care, you don’t want to come off as a massive cheeseball. But guess what? You don’t have to. Yes, we know that at this time of year, love hearts seem to be popping up everywhere. But you can find plenty of gifts out there that are thoughtful, stylish and, most importantly, not cringe-worthy. From date...
ktalnews.com

Best Valentine’s Day gifts if you’ve been dating less than a year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day gift is best if you’ve been dating for less than a year?. Valentine’s Day seems to catch some people off guard or leave them feeling unprepared, perhaps no group more than the new couple who’s been dating for under a year. If you’ve just started dating, gift-giving and holiday protocol can be challenging to navigate because nobody wants to risk coming on too strong or worse, coming off like they don’t care enough.
thesource.com

HERSource Valentine’s Day Wish List

February 14th is approaching and many lovebirds are still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Here’s a quick tip: roses and candy are kind and expected— but who doesn’t enjoy a thoughtful gift? Whether you work at home or you’re a busy on-the-go entrepreneur, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gifts we’d love to unbox.
HuffPost

HuffPost

264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy