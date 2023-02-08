13 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get In Time For Valentine’s Day

After the whirlwind of the holidays, it’s no wonder you’re exhausted by the start of February. So exhausted, you may forget that Valentine’s Day is a mere six days away.

By the time the romantic holiday rolls around , the entire holiday section of your local drugstore probably looks like a zombie apocalypse. It’s hard to find so much as a chocolate bar, let a lone a nice-looking card to express your love.

If you want to get a present for your lover or bestie and completely forgot to pre-order them something, we’ve rounded up the 13 best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. We found presents at every budget that don’t scream “I bought this at the drugstore two hours ago” and are sure to put a smile on the face of your sweetie.

While some gifts are physical items that you should probably order right now, many of them are experiential gifts or just straight-up same-day delivery presents that you can order for your loved one as you sit down to dinner with them.

Don’t get caught red-handed forgetting the holiday, snag a nice last-minute gift that your loved one will love ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.