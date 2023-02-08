ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Finish line: Fighting unwinnable wars

Warning: This column contains profane language capturing actual events. Roger Ailes — then the godfather of Fox News, and one of the most powerful people in media — hated Politico, the company I co-created in 2006, from the get-go, Jim VandeHei writes. Ailes, who died in 2017, blacklisted...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy