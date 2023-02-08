ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment

Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
How many strokes can a person survive?

There is no exact answer as to how many strokes someone can have and survive. However, the more strokes a person has, the higher the risk of damage to the brain. Brain damage affects someone’s chances of survival. However, many other factors can also influence a person’s chances of...
Life expectancy after a mini stroke

A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
How your blood type could predict your risk of dying from a stroke

BLOOD can determine a lot about the state of your health. And now, scientists have revealed that the red stuff might also predict your risk of a deadly condition. Researchers in the US found people with blood type A are 16 per cent more likely to suffer a stroke before the age of 60.
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes

Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. (Adobe Stock image) People with diabetes...
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?

An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
What to know about aphasia after stroke

A stroke can damage the areas of the brain that deal with language processing. Following a stroke, someone may have aphasia, which affects their ability to communicate and speak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. , someone in the United States has a stroke. It is...
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?

Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
Stroke’s facial symptoms and what they look like

During a stroke, the face can droop on one or both sides. The eyelids and corners of the mouth may appear pulled down, and a person may be unable to smile or speak clearly. A stroke happens when there is a disruption in blood flow to a part of the brain — either due to a clot or bleeding in the brain. The lack of oxygen-rich blood in a part of the brain causes cells in these areas to die, leading to impaired communication between nerve cells.
What Every Black Person Should Know About the Risk of Stroke

Black people in the United States are often at higher risk for stroke than other racial groups, largely because they’re at higher risk for underlying conditions that can lead to stroke. But genetics and social factors also play a role. A stroke is a loss of blood to a...
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women

Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
