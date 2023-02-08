ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory

Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment agencies Wednesday began to press thousands of illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world.People involved in illegal gold dredging streamed away from the territory on foot. The operation could take months. There are believed to be some 20,000 people engaged in the activity, often using toxic mercurty to separate the gold. The authorities — the Brazilian environmental agency Ibama, with support from the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples and...
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
maritime-executive.com

Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine

In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
electrek.co

Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official

Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
The Associated Press

Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and...
msn.com

US-China trade hits record despite rising tensions

Trade between the US and China hit a record high last year even as their diplomatic relations reach new lows. Imports and exports between the two countries totalled $690.6bn (£572.6bn) in 2022, official figures show. The world's two biggest economies have been locked in a bitter trade war since...
Reuters

Violence, unemployment drive Ecuadorians to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of Ecuadorians braving the trek north to Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States jumped exponentially last year amid a wave of violence and shrinking job opportunities at home, experts say.
The Guardian

Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests

The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
AOL Corp

Mexico expects US to finance 4 wind power plants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday that he expects the U.S. government or U.S. banks to provide interest-free loans to build four wind-power farms in the narrow waist of southern Mexico, an area known as the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he...
BBC

Algeria outraged by wanted protester's French escape

Amira Bouraoui, a key leader of 2019 mass protests that brought down Algeria's president, has escaped to France, sparking a diplomatic row. A doctor by training, the journalist and activist was banned from leaving Algeria pending an appeal trial but was not in detention. The holder of a French passport,...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Says Two Locations Primed for New Tesla Plant

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that electric carmaker Tesla's new plant could be installed in either the states of Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo. Lopez Obrador referred to both states as a possibility when asked about the firm's plans, which Tesla has not yet...
