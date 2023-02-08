Read full article on original website
‘My city is destroying itself’: Juliaca under siege as death toll rises in Peru’s uprising
Two months on, there’s no solution in sight as authorities use force to try to subdue protests calling for political change
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment agencies Wednesday began to press thousands of illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world.People involved in illegal gold dredging streamed away from the territory on foot. The operation could take months. There are believed to be some 20,000 people engaged in the activity, often using toxic mercurty to separate the gold. The authorities — the Brazilian environmental agency Ibama, with support from the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples and...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes
MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion
NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout.
Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine
In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and...
US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats
Once-secret ammunition bunkers and barracks lay abandoned, empty and overrun by weeds — vestiges of American firepower in what used to be the United States' largest overseas naval base at Subic Bay in the northern Philippines.
US-China trade hits record despite rising tensions
Trade between the US and China hit a record high last year even as their diplomatic relations reach new lows. Imports and exports between the two countries totalled $690.6bn (£572.6bn) in 2022, official figures show. The world's two biggest economies have been locked in a bitter trade war since...
Violence, unemployment drive Ecuadorians to Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of Ecuadorians braving the trek north to Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States jumped exponentially last year amid a wave of violence and shrinking job opportunities at home, experts say.
Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests
The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Loses $60 Billion
The Indian tycoon drops out of the top end of the powerful club of the world's biggest fortunes.
Mexico expects US to finance 4 wind power plants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday that he expects the U.S. government or U.S. banks to provide interest-free loans to build four wind-power farms in the narrow waist of southern Mexico, an area known as the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he...
Algeria outraged by wanted protester's French escape
Amira Bouraoui, a key leader of 2019 mass protests that brought down Algeria's president, has escaped to France, sparking a diplomatic row. A doctor by training, the journalist and activist was banned from leaving Algeria pending an appeal trial but was not in detention. The holder of a French passport,...
Brazil agencies launch raid against illegal gold miners in Yanomami lands
BOA VISTA, Brazil, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental and indigenous agencies have launched an enforcement operation in the Amazon rainforest to expel thousands of illegal gold miners blamed for causing a humanitarian crisis among the Yanomami people, officials said on Wednesday.
Mexico President Says Two Locations Primed for New Tesla Plant
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that electric carmaker Tesla's new plant could be installed in either the states of Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo. Lopez Obrador referred to both states as a possibility when asked about the firm's plans, which Tesla has not yet...
