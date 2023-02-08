Read full article on original website
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
travelawaits.com
A Warning For U.S. Visitors Traveling To Mexico — The Dangerous Situation Happening In Cancun
The U.S. Department of State has a warning for the crowds of U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo this winter. The travel advisory, which was originally posted by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, was issued following numerous incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
CNBC
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first
Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Cancun Travel Warning Issued After Taxi Drivers Attack Uber Drivers and Passengers
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their customers. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of...
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
cntraveler.com
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets
Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
Idaho8.com
China’s balloons are part of a strategy to beat the US on a new battlefield: ‘near space’
In China’s eyes, the newest superpower battlefield sits between 12 and 60 miles above the Earth’s surface in a thin-aired layer of the atmosphere it calls “near space.”. Lying above the flightpaths of most commercial and military jets and below satellites, near space is an in-between area...
Idaho8.com
‘Secondary disaster’ looms as UN aid finally reaches survivors battling frozen conditions in Syria
Survivors of Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face “a secondary disaster” as cold and snow lead to “worsening and horrific conditions,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Thursday. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, WHO incident response manager Robert Holden warned there...
Idaho8.com
North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade
North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang’s “nuclear attack capability.”. The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un,...
