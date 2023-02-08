ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’

An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Amarie M.

Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"

For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first

Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
cntraveler.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets

Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
Idaho8.com

North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade

North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang’s “nuclear attack capability.”. The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un,...

