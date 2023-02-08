Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Students get tools to build their future at Urban Youth Entrepreneur Academy
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are what make up the acronym STEM, and young people in the community are mastering it. "When you know how to be an entrepreneur and you can do your own things for yourself. It actually opens up more opportunities," said Urban Youth Entrepreneur Academy member Salahud-din Al-nasir.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Indianapolis Zoo needs your votes to be named Best Zoo in the USA
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says it needs Hoosiers' votes to bring home the title of the best zoo in the country. The Indianapolis Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. This is the first time since at least 2018 that the zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.
IndyGo reminds riders of route changes, schedule adjustments beginning this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders of several changes to routes and schedules that will begin this weekend. As part of the changes, three routes (3, 6, and 34) will experiencing routing changes, while eight (2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902) will experience timing changes. The...
'We all have something to give': Tarik Glenn serving Indianapolis youth in post-NFL life
INDIANAPOLIS — Tarik Glenn's name is on the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's the left tackle who protected Peyton Manning's blind side for years and helped the Colts win the 2007 Super Bowl. But Glenn wanted more. Not for himself, but for the youth in his...
Formula shortage is still a problem for parents
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At 6 months old, Briar has never met a stranger. That is something mom Kenzie Chipman said she hopes doesn't change. "At the doctor's offices, he is really popular with the nurses," Chipman said. But the journey to bring his big smile into the world was...
Purdue Polytechnic student honored during basketball game
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Polytechnic High School's basketball teams came together to remember one of their own Tuesday night. Seventeen-year-old James Johnson III was shot and killed Saturday night in Irvington. Johnson was a star player for the junior varsity team and even played a few games on varsity this...
AT&T hiring for nearly 100 Indiana jobs. Here's how to apply.
INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T is hiring dozens of Hoosiers as the company builds out its fiber network. The openings include installation technicians and sales management positions, both in-home and retail. Sixty of the nearly 100 jobs are in Indianapolis. The company said the positions offer competitive salary and benefits, including...
Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
Council proposes former IPS superintendent for library board
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders will soon decide whether they'll appoint a new member to the Public Library board of trustees. The proposal to add Dr. Eugene White was introduced at Monday night's City-County Council meeting. White is a former IPS superintendent and former president of Martin University. The proposal...
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Indiana schools working to cut down on student vaping
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Over the last decade, vaping has emerged into an epidemic of alarming proportions among U.S. teenagers. Last year, 20% of middle and high schoolers admitted to using nicotine products – despite the health dangers. Indiana schools are working to keep kids from getting hooked.
'I'll probably cry' | Super fan Giovanni has high hopes for his Eagles this weekend
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fans lives right here in Central Indiana. We caught up with Giovanni Hamilton as he prepares for the trip of a lifetime. Tucked away in the bedroom of his Noblesville home, 15-year-old Giovanni is in high demand. During his lunch...
HSE parents express concern after board meeting discussing mental health grant
FISHERS, Ind. — Parents in the Hamilton Southeastern school district are concerned after a school board work session on mental health funding. The district was awarded a $5.7 million federal grant that will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals. Those include school counselors, school psychologists and school social workers over the next five years.
Rally held in support of Asian community in wake of attack on IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some students at Indiana University, the days following an attack on an Asian American student on a Bloomington bus have been tough. "It's been frightening. It's definitely sobering to come face to face with that constant threat of danger," said IU student Isabella Barredo. The...
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Indiana lawmakers seek to broaden birth control access
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers this session are eyeing ways to expand contraceptive access to prevent unintended pregnancies in the state after the Republican-led Legislature pushed through an abortion ban this past summer. A House committee on Tuesday considered a proposal that could permit pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Hours...
IMPD drone program protecting community from the sky
INDIANAPOLIS — Around Indianapolis, there's a tool officers are turning to more often to help solve crime in the community. "We're making apprehensions, not every day but multiple during the week," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, commander of IMPD's aviation unit. "We're deploying drones multiple times a day, whether it's for the operational side, the district side or SWAT."
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Cooler change, weekend preview
INDIANAPOLIS — Severe winds caused damage and power outages on Thursday. Under cloudy skies temperatures will fall into the middle 30s. Friday starts cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries possible. Skies will start to clear by Friday afternoon with forecast highs near 40 degrees. Under clear skies, it...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0