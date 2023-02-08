ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Indianapolis Zoo needs your votes to be named Best Zoo in the USA

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says it needs Hoosiers' votes to bring home the title of the best zoo in the country. The Indianapolis Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. This is the first time since at least 2018 that the zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.
Formula shortage is still a problem for parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At 6 months old, Briar has never met a stranger. That is something mom Kenzie Chipman said she hopes doesn't change. "At the doctor's offices, he is really popular with the nurses," Chipman said. But the journey to bring his big smile into the world was...
Purdue Polytechnic student honored during basketball game

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Polytechnic High School's basketball teams came together to remember one of their own Tuesday night. Seventeen-year-old James Johnson III was shot and killed Saturday night in Irvington. Johnson was a star player for the junior varsity team and even played a few games on varsity this...
AT&T hiring for nearly 100 Indiana jobs. Here's how to apply.

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T is hiring dozens of Hoosiers as the company builds out its fiber network. The openings include installation technicians and sales management positions, both in-home and retail. Sixty of the nearly 100 jobs are in Indianapolis. The company said the positions offer competitive salary and benefits, including...
Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
Council proposes former IPS superintendent for library board

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders will soon decide whether they'll appoint a new member to the Public Library board of trustees. The proposal to add Dr. Eugene White was introduced at Monday night's City-County Council meeting. White is a former IPS superintendent and former president of Martin University. The proposal...
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
Indiana schools working to cut down on student vaping

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Over the last decade, vaping has emerged into an epidemic of alarming proportions among U.S. teenagers. Last year, 20% of middle and high schoolers admitted to using nicotine products – despite the health dangers. Indiana schools are working to keep kids from getting hooked.
HSE parents express concern after board meeting discussing mental health grant

FISHERS, Ind. — Parents in the Hamilton Southeastern school district are concerned after a school board work session on mental health funding. The district was awarded a $5.7 million federal grant that will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals. Those include school counselors, school psychologists and school social workers over the next five years.
Indiana lawmakers seek to broaden birth control access

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers this session are eyeing ways to expand contraceptive access to prevent unintended pregnancies in the state after the Republican-led Legislature pushed through an abortion ban this past summer. A House committee on Tuesday considered a proposal that could permit pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Hours...
IMPD drone program protecting community from the sky

INDIANAPOLIS — Around Indianapolis, there's a tool officers are turning to more often to help solve crime in the community. "We're making apprehensions, not every day but multiple during the week," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, commander of IMPD's aviation unit. "We're deploying drones multiple times a day, whether it's for the operational side, the district side or SWAT."
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Cooler change, weekend preview

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe winds caused damage and power outages on Thursday. Under cloudy skies temperatures will fall into the middle 30s. Friday starts cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries possible. Skies will start to clear by Friday afternoon with forecast highs near 40 degrees. Under clear skies, it...
