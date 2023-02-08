Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
KC gun store owner sentenced for selling machine gun components
Former Kansas City gun store owner, Charles Lee Weston, sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison for selling machine gun components.
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
KCTV 5
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for arson, insurance, bank fraud conspiracies and illegal firearms
A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court in two separate indictments for leading an arson and insurance fraud conspiracy and a separate bank fraud conspiracy, and for illegally possessing firearms. Wandale J. Fulton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a total of...
KMZU
Four suspects federally charged in cocaine conspiracy that ended with Lafayette County traffic stop
KANSAS CITY – Four Oklahoma men have been federally indicted in a cocaine conspiracy that ended with a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The indictment alleges Wilmer Anthony Mendoza-Perez, 23, Luis Gerado Nieto-Acosta, 35, Miguel Angel Anguiano-Viera, 26, and Jose Eduardo Acosta-Bermejo, 28, participated in the conspiracy from Sept. 2022 to Jan. 2023, and charges all four men with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Leavenworth student’s homicide
Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly killing a Leavenworth High School senior after a fight stemming from a pickup basketball game Monday.
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KCTV 5
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
kttn.com
Felon in Grandview, Missouri, who used explosives to attempt to break into ATM, pleads guilty to illegal firearm
A Grandview, Mo., man who used explosives in two failed attempts to break into ATMs at Overland Park, Kan., businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm. Josiah Ronnell Lewis, also known as “Joey,” 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to being a felon...
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
Comments / 1