Independence, MO

KCTV 5

Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Four suspects federally charged in cocaine conspiracy that ended with Lafayette County traffic stop

KANSAS CITY – Four Oklahoma men have been federally indicted in a cocaine conspiracy that ended with a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The indictment alleges Wilmer Anthony Mendoza-Perez, 23, Luis Gerado Nieto-Acosta, 35, Miguel Angel Anguiano-Viera, 26, and Jose Eduardo Acosta-Bermejo, 28, participated in the conspiracy from Sept. 2022 to Jan. 2023, and charges all four men with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION

A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
CLINTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO

