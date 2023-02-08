ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense One

China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says

The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
petapixel.com

U.S. is Tracking Massive Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over Montana

The United States government is currently tracking what it describes as a Chinese “high-altitude surveillance balloon” as it floats over Montana. Update 2/3: China now claims that the balloon is a “civilian research craft” that was blown off course by prevailing winds and that it regrets the incident, Fox News reports. Original story below:
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
The Independent

Everything we know about ‘Chinese spy balloon’ found hovering above northern US

The US military is tracking a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.But the White House decided against shooting it out of the sky after being advised against it by defence officials, including Gen Mark Milley the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.China has since confirmed ownership of the ballon, saying it is a civilian airship used for research purposes that was blown off course unexpectedly by...
Cheddar News

Timing in Taking Down Chinese Spy Balloon Was the Right Call, Says Major General

"Cheddar News' sister station News 12 recently received exclusive access to the National Guard base where its members were involved in taking down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Senior reporter Tara Rosenblum said she got the scoop while interviewing Major General Denise Donnell for a report on Women's History Month. Donnell, notably, is one of the first women in the U.S. to command the 5,900 members of Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York"I mean, this woman has really shattered the glass ceiling in so many aspects of military life, and while I was there, I thought to myself, oh...

