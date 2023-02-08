Read full article on original website
4-year-old shot along the Katy Freeway, police say
KATY, Texas – A 4-year-old child was reportedly shot in the Houston area Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the child was struck by gunfire somewhere along the Katy Freeway before 10 p.m. It is unclear if the child was struck during a road rage situation.
13-year-old girl shot when bullet came through window as she slept in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The child was taken to the hospital in fair condition and is expected to survive. Now, deputies are searching for whoever fired a gun in the middle of the night.
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ATV worth $60K from body shop near Webster, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after Houston police say he stole an ATV worth approximately $60,000 at a body shop near Webster on Thursday afternoon, police say. Police said it all started at the business in the 15500 block of Highway 3 at around noon. According to...
Mother wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son inside a Montgomery Co. home for several weeks, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A mother is on the run after police say she left her two young children home alone for several weeks while she was in a different state. Officials say Raven Yates, 31, is wanted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return.
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Drone video shows arrest of 2 young suspects hiding after alleged carjacking attempts in Humble
Humble police were responding to a carjacking report when they heard gunshots nearby. Drone video shows the moment the 17- and 19-year-old suspects were arrested.
Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Attempted robbery suspect fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An attempted robbery suspect has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday, constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to the La Esencia apartments located at 300 North Vista Drive around 1:45...
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
