Harris County, TX

Click2Houston.com

4-year-old shot along the Katy Freeway, police say

KATY, Texas – A 4-year-old child was reportedly shot in the Houston area Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the child was struck by gunfire somewhere along the Katy Freeway before 10 p.m. It is unclear if the child was struck during a road rage situation.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)

A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
FREEPORT, TX
Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
HOUSTON, TX

