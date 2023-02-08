Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronson captures D4 team wrestling district title, Vikings beat UC in finals
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings captured the Division Four team district wrestling championship on their home mat Wednesday night as they defeated Colon 73-0 and Branch County archrival Union City 39-30. It was the 21st straight wrestling district title for Bronson. Scoring wins for Bronson in the...
Girls Hoops: Coldwater wins over state-ranked Northwest; Bronson loses at Lenawee Christian, Q defeats Hillsdale
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals moved into a first place tie in the Interstate 8 girls basketball standings on Tuesday night after they went on the road and defeated the Division 1 8th ranked Jackson Northwest Mounties 57-51. Coldwater led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 50 foot 3-point heave by Elli Foley from just behind the 10 second line.
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
Coldwater bowlers sweep Parma Western on Senior Night
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal bowlers swept Parma Western at Midway Lanes on Tuesday during Senior Night. Honored were Coldwater seniors Violet Waltke, Logan Cleckner, Austin Johnson, and Chase Rubley. The Coldwater Varsity Girls were back at full strength and won their meet 29 to 1. They...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard February 6, 2023
Tecumseh 55, Michigan Center 43: Adrien Putnam scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Michigan Center in the non-conference home game on Monday. Columbia Central 43, Napoleon 29: The Pirates struggled to stop Zoie Bamm in a rivalry game at home on Monday. Bamm scored 23 points leading CCHS to the win. Momo Hampton and Camryn Smilowski scored seven points apiece to lead the Pirates.
Legg Middle School girls basketball teams go 1-3 against Hastings
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams went 1-3 on Monday night against Hastings. The 8th grade A team lost 32-19. Paisley Harvey and Isabella Angevine both scored five points while Brooklyn Closson grabbed seven rebounds. Angevine also had four steals. The 8th grade B...
Coldwater girls basketball players conducting can drive fundraiser this Sunday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School girls basketball program will be holding their annual can drive fundraiser this Sunday, February 12 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The players from the CHS girls basketball program will be visiting neighborhoods and asking for citizens to donate their returnable...
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora
Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee
Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a leg injury before the team’s annual game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, returned to the program with the intent of winning a national championship. Corum, who would have been selected somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft, made the decision instead to return to Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OBITUARY: Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker
Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Ottawa, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her four daughters in her home Sunday, February 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Ohio with Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli...
Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts
Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
BUSINESS BEAT: The Union Station in Union City re-opens on Wednesday
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Can Spring be that far away?. The Union Station on M-60 in Union City will be re-opening for the season on Wednesday after being closed since December 16. To celebrate the opening of a new season, you have a chance to win a $20...
ISP say do not bring legally purchase marijuana products into Indiana after Steuben bust
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – While the sale of marijuana and marijuana-related products is legal in the State of Michigan, the Indiana State Police is reminding residents of the Hoosier State that marijuana in any form is illegal to possess in Indiana. The Indiana State Police say one of...
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
St. Charles auction called a success as over $105,000 was raised
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Principal Brenda Mescher says the 24th Annual Mardi Gras Auction was a big success this past Saturday night as the gross amount for the event, including business and individual sponsorships and the cash raffle was just over $105,500. The auction...
