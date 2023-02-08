Read full article on original website
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
Celebrating Black History Month in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture on North Main Avenue hosted the documentary showing, Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom. Harriet Tubman is best known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves get to freedom. Black Scranton Project officials say we...
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Secretary of U.S. Army visits Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. The plant has produced ammunition for the Department of Defense since the early 1950s, and on Monday, Secretary Wormuth had the opportunity to see the process and speak with employees. Secretary Wormuth said...
Schuylkill businesses partners with PSU president
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus. “It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university...
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
Commemorating 'Four Chaplains Day' in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Northumberland American Legion Post 44 in Point Township hosted a memorial service in honor of Four Chaplains Day Sunday. On February 3, 1943, more than 600 soldiers and civilian workers lost their lives when the United States Army Transport Dorchester was hit by a torpedo and sunk.
Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
WWII veteran in Union County turns 100
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
