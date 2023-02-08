ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak

PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating Black History Month in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture on North Main Avenue hosted the documentary showing, Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom. Harriet Tubman is best known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves get to freedom. Black Scranton Project officials say we...
SCRANTON, PA
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
Newswatch 16

Secretary of U.S. Army visits Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. The plant has produced ammunition for the Department of Defense since the early 1950s, and on Monday, Secretary Wormuth had the opportunity to see the process and speak with employees. Secretary Wormuth said...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill businesses partners with PSU president

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus. “It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant collecting items for Turkey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

WWII veteran in Union County turns 100

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
lebtown.com

Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday. They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds. Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia. $243 […]
SCRANTON, PA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

