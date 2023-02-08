Read full article on original website
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
Morning Journal
Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Feb. 8
4: (4) Avon (12-7) 5: (7) Elyria Catholic (15-4) Dropped out: Rocky River (9-9) Watch list: North Olmsted (8-11) Crop comments: For the first time all season, there is a new No. 1 in the rankings: North Ridgeville. The Rangers are now tied for the conference lead with Avon Lake, and just got done rolling Midview on Feb. 7. NR needed Avon Lake to lose to have a shot to win the outright title, and the Shoremen lost to Elyria on Feb. 7. North Ridgeville hasn’t lost in a month and is the hottest team in the area right now. … Avon Lake has been hanging on for dear life to win some of these recent games, but it finally caught up to the Shoremen. Both Avon Lake and North Ridgeville are deserving of the top spot, but recent trends show the Rangers have been playing better. If both teams win on Feb. 10, they will play each other on Feb. 17 at Avon Lake for the outright title. That’s how it should be. … Elyria might’ve just pulled off the best win of the season in the area. The Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak was snapped by North Ridgeville on Feb. 3, but they responded with the 58-57 overtime win over Avon Lake. North Ridgeville’s win over Midview eliminated Elyria from the conference title hunt, but the Pioneers have shown a lot of growth over the past couple of months. … Avon has been losing lately, but all seven losses by the Eagles have been to quality teams. Two losses in a row to Brunswick and Berea-Midpark is a tough pill to swallow, but Avon welcomes Midview on Feb. 10 with a chance to get some momentum heading into the postseason. … Jumping up to No. 5 is Elyria Catholic. The Panthers had a two-game losing streak after winning eight in a row, but have righted the ship by winning the past four games. EC is also playing good basketball at the right time, and looks to keep advancing in the GLC tournament. … As much as Avon needs momentum, so does Midview. The Middies lost to Berea-Midpark and North Ridgeville in consecutive games, but again, quality opponents. Midview has now lost three of four including the double overtime defeat to Avon Lake, but the game against Avon on Feb. 10 looms large for both teams. … Lorain drops another spot this week to No. 7, but the Titans lost to a good Cleveland Heights team. It has been a struggle recently for Lorain, and it doesn’t get any easier on Feb. 9 at Garfield Heights. … Westlake stays at No. 8 after picking up two wins in the past week. The Demons advanced in the GLC tournament with a win over Buckeye, and will now face Valley Forge on Feb. 10. … Despite losing to Columbia on Feb. 3, Brookside goes up a spot to No. 9. The Cardinals entered Feb. 7 in a four-way tie for first place in the LC8, and entered Feb. 8 all alone in first. Brookside beat Oberlin, and Keystone and Columbia both dropped games. The regular season is coming to a quick close, and Brookside is back in the driver seat to win the conference title. … Columbia wasn’t even on the watch list last week, and as egregious as that probably was, the Raiders earned their spot in the rankings with the win over Brookside. Losing to Firelands on Feb. 7 was a tough blow to the Raiders’ conference title hopes, and it cost them a spot or two on this list. … Rocky River drops out of the rankings after losing to Parma in the opening round of the GLC tournament. It’s only one loss, but it was one that the Pirates will regret. … North Olmsted remains on the watch list for marching on in the GLC tournament with a victory over Normandy on Feb. 7. The Eagles lost by three against Westlake on Feb. 3, but the Normandy win is huge. On Feb. 10, North Olmsted will face Elyria Catholic.
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted student turn class project, into start of career
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School student said compassion and communication is the focus of a senior project that has become so much more. “I didn’t expect it to go this far, because now I work there,” said Ida Hajjaj. Hajjaj is like most...
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
America’s Most Equitably Walkable City is … Cleveland?
In most U.S. metros, renters and buyers alike pay a steep premium to live in walkable neighborhoods, a new report finds — except for a small handful of cities where they actually cost less than car-dominated ones. Researchers at Smart Growth America painstakingly analyzed 35 major U.S. metros down...
richlandsource.com
Final Westinghouse 'A' building walls come tumbling down
MANSFIELD -- The city's east skyline looked far different Wednesday morning. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
More than 3,600 customers without power in Cuyahoga Co.
The majority of the outages reported just after 8 p.m. Thursday were in Berea, Cleveland, Parma and Rocky River.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School principal proposes schedule change at school board meeting
During the Cleveland City School Board meeting on Monday, the results of the systemwide evaluation for the Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer were released. The evaluations were collected anonymously and included a scale of 1-4. Here are the calculated results:. Director and Board relations- 3.38. Community relations- 3.43. Staff...
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Northeast Ohio inventors of a sauce dipping container popularized on the TV show “Shark Tank” sued Five Below stores and a New Jersey company, accusing them of patent infringement. North Royalton-based Milkmen Designs — the company that makes and sells the product Saucemoto— filed...
