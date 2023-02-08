4: (4) Avon (12-7) 5: (7) Elyria Catholic (15-4) Dropped out: Rocky River (9-9) Watch list: North Olmsted (8-11) Crop comments: For the first time all season, there is a new No. 1 in the rankings: North Ridgeville. The Rangers are now tied for the conference lead with Avon Lake, and just got done rolling Midview on Feb. 7. NR needed Avon Lake to lose to have a shot to win the outright title, and the Shoremen lost to Elyria on Feb. 7. North Ridgeville hasn’t lost in a month and is the hottest team in the area right now. … Avon Lake has been hanging on for dear life to win some of these recent games, but it finally caught up to the Shoremen. Both Avon Lake and North Ridgeville are deserving of the top spot, but recent trends show the Rangers have been playing better. If both teams win on Feb. 10, they will play each other on Feb. 17 at Avon Lake for the outright title. That’s how it should be. … Elyria might’ve just pulled off the best win of the season in the area. The Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak was snapped by North Ridgeville on Feb. 3, but they responded with the 58-57 overtime win over Avon Lake. North Ridgeville’s win over Midview eliminated Elyria from the conference title hunt, but the Pioneers have shown a lot of growth over the past couple of months. … Avon has been losing lately, but all seven losses by the Eagles have been to quality teams. Two losses in a row to Brunswick and Berea-Midpark is a tough pill to swallow, but Avon welcomes Midview on Feb. 10 with a chance to get some momentum heading into the postseason. … Jumping up to No. 5 is Elyria Catholic. The Panthers had a two-game losing streak after winning eight in a row, but have righted the ship by winning the past four games. EC is also playing good basketball at the right time, and looks to keep advancing in the GLC tournament. … As much as Avon needs momentum, so does Midview. The Middies lost to Berea-Midpark and North Ridgeville in consecutive games, but again, quality opponents. Midview has now lost three of four including the double overtime defeat to Avon Lake, but the game against Avon on Feb. 10 looms large for both teams. … Lorain drops another spot this week to No. 7, but the Titans lost to a good Cleveland Heights team. It has been a struggle recently for Lorain, and it doesn’t get any easier on Feb. 9 at Garfield Heights. … Westlake stays at No. 8 after picking up two wins in the past week. The Demons advanced in the GLC tournament with a win over Buckeye, and will now face Valley Forge on Feb. 10. … Despite losing to Columbia on Feb. 3, Brookside goes up a spot to No. 9. The Cardinals entered Feb. 7 in a four-way tie for first place in the LC8, and entered Feb. 8 all alone in first. Brookside beat Oberlin, and Keystone and Columbia both dropped games. The regular season is coming to a quick close, and Brookside is back in the driver seat to win the conference title. … Columbia wasn’t even on the watch list last week, and as egregious as that probably was, the Raiders earned their spot in the rankings with the win over Brookside. Losing to Firelands on Feb. 7 was a tough blow to the Raiders’ conference title hopes, and it cost them a spot or two on this list. … Rocky River drops out of the rankings after losing to Parma in the opening round of the GLC tournament. It’s only one loss, but it was one that the Pirates will regret. … North Olmsted remains on the watch list for marching on in the GLC tournament with a victory over Normandy on Feb. 7. The Eagles lost by three against Westlake on Feb. 3, but the Normandy win is huge. On Feb. 10, North Olmsted will face Elyria Catholic.

