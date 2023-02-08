ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

News-Herald.com

High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8

The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Tournament brackets are set

The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Final 2022-23 Deer Harvest Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio – February 6, 2023 – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Changes Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyInYourState

11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE

