News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8
The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Final 2022-23 Deer Harvest Report
COLUMBUS, Ohio – February 6, 2023 – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.
sciotopost.com
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Changes Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
614now.com
According to ‘Food & Wine,’ this Columbus restaurant has the best BBQ in Ohio
Last August, “Food & Wine” released a list of the best barbecue in every state. And their top spot for The Buckeye State is right here in Columbus. While this likely doesn’t come as a surprise to the eatery’s sizable fanbase, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit was tapped by “Food & Wine” as Ohio’s best barbecue purveyor.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
