Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO