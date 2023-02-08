ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

golfmagic.com

"Virtually zero" LIV Golf attorneys make embarrassing revenue confession

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series generated "virtually zero" revenue in 2022, according to court documents. Whilst one important hearing in golf's civil war gets underway, another goes at the pace of 2018 Bryson DeChambeau. A tentative trial date in LIV Golf's antitrust battle with the PGA Tour has been...
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
The Associated Press

Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
Golf Digest

Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
The Spun

Look: Here's How Much Money LIV Golf Made In 2022

The LIV Golf League debuted in 2022 flush with capital from its Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. In terms of revenue, however, the circuit did not generate much of it, according to federal court documents obtained by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. In a motion filed in Northern California on Monday, LIV ...
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Sportscasting

What Does TPC Stand For, and What Is a TPC Golf Course?

Avid followers of the PGA Tour — and likely plenty of casual followers as well — have undoubtedly heard the acronym TPC to describe a golf course at some point. After all, the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, is played at TPC Sawgrass. But that’s certainly not the only PGA Tour event played on a course with the designation. In fact, if you look at the schedule, at least one event is played at such a facility nearly every month.
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com

The PGA Tour needs this week’s Phoenix Open to work. Here’s why

There’s a big-time change happening at the WM Phoenix Open this year. Players were informed via bulletin of the following:. “All alcohol service on the 16th hole will be served in a plastic cup — commemorative cup for Beer and Seltzer drinks and normal plastic cups for mixed drinks.”
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy reveals the decision behind his recent equipment shakeup

Rory McIlroy’s connection to TaylorMade dates back to 2017, when he signed a lucrative multi-year equipment deal with the brand. At the agreement’s inception, McIlroy was required to play a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, including the golf ball. The extension McIlroy signed last year with TaylorMade featured similar language regarding his club and ball requirements.

