West Elizabeth, PA

Facebook video helps police arrest burglary suspect in West Elizabeth

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Elizabeth Police use Facebook video to help find suspect 00:19

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) - A burglary suspect was handcuffed and charged in Elizabeth and it was all thanks to Facebook.

Police posted a video online of a man burglarizing a truck in West Elizabeth.

About eight hours later, they were able to take him into custody and he admitted to the burglary.

Police were able to recover all of the stolen items.

