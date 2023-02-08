Read full article on original website
Related
10 country love songs in time for Valentine's Day
With Valentine’s Day on the way, I thought about love songs, and especially great country love songs. I won’t call this a top 10, exactly, but they certainly are 10 of my own favorites. • Olivia Newton-John, “I Honestly Love You.” Sadly, we lost Olivia in the past year. This song is a reminder of why she was such a special performer. The vulnerability is palpable and makes this a...
The Wans Fan the Spells of Love on “Magical Touch,” Off Their Forthcoming Album
There’s something magical in the way The Wans latest album came together. Call it full circle, but after a halt to recording during the pandemic and combing through new songs, the Nashville rockers are releasing their second full-length album, Magical Touch, on July 26, 2023, 11 years to the day they released their eponymous EP debut.
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote
Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Head Over Heels review – Elizabethan romance meets Go-Go’s jukebox musical
Sir Philip Sidney’s 1590 work Arcadia, having been picked up and picked over by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, is still furnishing the stuff of drama in the 21st century. Back in 2015, Tony-winning playwright Jeff Whitty turned this four-centuries-old pastoral romance into a jukebox musical featuring the hits of the all-female US group the Go-Go’s (the title is taken from one of the band’s 1984 singles), a coupling almost as improbable as the convoluted plot. After a successful premiere at the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare festival, and some shortening and sharpening from adapter James Magruder, Head Over Heels opened on Broadway in July 2018, where it ran for five months. Now, it makes its UK debut, directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (responsible for the terrific Whistle Down the Wind at Newbury’s the Watermill last year).
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
David Draiman’s All-Time Picks for Singer, Guitarist, Bassist + Drummer
Who would go on your Mount Rushmore of musicians? That was a question recently posed to Disturbed's David Draiman during a chat with Taryn Daly of Audacy's 99.9 KISW in Seattle, with the vocalist delivering what would be a killer band that'd be hard to beat, picking a singer, guitarist, bassist and drummer.
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
Comments / 0