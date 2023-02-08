(Photo courtesy Timothy Gorman) “The pool at Costello in its prime.”. To pool or not to pool? That is the question. Actually, better questions would be, “Where is the pool? Is there a pool?” UMass Lowell is a university that sits on 142 acres of land spread across the city of Lowell, Massachusetts. Since its opening in 1959, this school has seen many internal and external changes. The vastness of classrooms, buildings, and facilities has grown, especially after UMass Lowell absorbed Lowell State College in 1991. With a campus this large and expansive, rumors are likely to spread about what may or may not be present. In particular, there are rumors about secret rooms or buildings that may be hidden around UMass Lowell. One very important question concerning a specific infrastructure has been circulating the student body since before the start of this year, sparked by a series of accounts and theories that have yet to be accepted—until now. That question: is there a pool on campus?

LOWELL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO