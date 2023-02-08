Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
worcestermag.com
Worcester Historical Museum offering free admission throughout February
WORCESTER — Admission to the Worcester Historical Museum is free for the rest of February, which features events honoring Black History Month and others with a Valentine's Day spin. Bay State Savings Bank will sponsor admissions. Now through Saturday, the museum will organize Valentines for Vets!, a crafting event...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
worcestermag.com
Worcester Arts Council awards more grant funding 'than ever before' to creative community
WORCESTER — The Worcester Arts Council and the city of Worcester have announced the award of 66 grants and fellowships totaling a record $277,773 for arts and cultural programs in Worcester in 2023. “We were able to distribute more grant funding into the community than ever before and are...
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
No significant Massachusetts snowstorms so far this winter
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how this is usually a pretty snowy time of year.
Encore, Plainridge casinos accepted illegal bets on college basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
umlconnector.com
What happened to the pool?
(Photo courtesy Timothy Gorman) “The pool at Costello in its prime.”. To pool or not to pool? That is the question. Actually, better questions would be, “Where is the pool? Is there a pool?” UMass Lowell is a university that sits on 142 acres of land spread across the city of Lowell, Massachusetts. Since its opening in 1959, this school has seen many internal and external changes. The vastness of classrooms, buildings, and facilities has grown, especially after UMass Lowell absorbed Lowell State College in 1991. With a campus this large and expansive, rumors are likely to spread about what may or may not be present. In particular, there are rumors about secret rooms or buildings that may be hidden around UMass Lowell. One very important question concerning a specific infrastructure has been circulating the student body since before the start of this year, sparked by a series of accounts and theories that have yet to be accepted—until now. That question: is there a pool on campus?
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
Tufts Daily
Tufts food crawl: Best bites of Medford/Somerville
If “The Menu” (2022) taught us anything, it’s that food is an art. From Davis Square to Cambridge and even into Boston, the Tufts area has some incredible food offerings. Here are some of our Arts writers’ favorite spots. Carl Svahn: Kelly’s Diner. Kelly’s Diner...
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
