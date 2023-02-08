ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

First Person: Gentrification comes to poetry in Worcester

Traditionally, the definition of poet laureate is that the poet has critically acclaimed collections of poetry to their name and are highly respected in the literary community for their work. Worcester’snewest and third poet laureate, Oliver de la Paz certainly, fills those qualifications. He has several books by prominent presses...
No ordinary love: Talking romance and happiness with Worcester-area couples

Modern life can present many challenges when it comes to love, and keeping relationships going strong. Worcester Magazine asked readers, what is the key to happiness and lasting commitments?. Area couples responded; here are their love stories. 'A crazy ride': Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday. Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday...
Last Call: Worcester native Tatiana Watkins creates world of fashion

Growing up in Worcester,Tatiana Watkins dreamed of designing clothes and getting involved with the fashion industry. At 30, Watkins is pursuing that dream, with a piece on display as part of the ArtsWorcester gallery’s Strut exhibition and big plans for the House Fashion Week show in Boston later this year. Worcester Magazine's Last Call sat down with Watkins to talk about sustainable clothing and Worcester’s sense of style.
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Worcester Historical Museum offering free admission throughout February

WORCESTER — Admission to the Worcester Historical Museum is free for the rest of February, which features events honoring Black History Month and others with a Valentine's Day spin. Bay State Savings Bank will sponsor admissions. Now through Saturday, the museum will organize Valentines for Vets!, a crafting event...
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
What happened to the pool?

(Photo courtesy Timothy Gorman) “The pool at Costello in its prime.”. To pool or not to pool? That is the question. Actually, better questions would be, “Where is the pool? Is there a pool?” UMass Lowell is a university that sits on 142 acres of land spread across the city of Lowell, Massachusetts. Since its opening in 1959, this school has seen many internal and external changes. The vastness of classrooms, buildings, and facilities has grown, especially after UMass Lowell absorbed Lowell State College in 1991. With a campus this large and expansive, rumors are likely to spread about what may or may not be present. In particular, there are rumors about secret rooms or buildings that may be hidden around UMass Lowell. One very important question concerning a specific infrastructure has been circulating the student body since before the start of this year, sparked by a series of accounts and theories that have yet to be accepted—until now. That question: is there a pool on campus?
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Tufts food crawl: Best bites of Medford/Somerville

If “The Menu” (2022) taught us anything, it’s that food is an art. From Davis Square to Cambridge and even into Boston, the Tufts area has some incredible food offerings. Here are some of our Arts writers’ favorite spots. Carl Svahn: Kelly’s Diner. Kelly’s Diner...
