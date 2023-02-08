ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory

ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

'Good luck, Lee': Louisville polar bear leaves for another zoo

The Louisville Zoo is saying farewell to one of its polar bears. The zoo announced this week that Lee, who lives at Glacier Run, is moving back to the Columbus Zoo. In the player above: Louisville Zoo polar bear living its best life in snow. The reason for the move:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

It's a girl! Chris Sutter and his wife welcome a daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the WDRB News Family. Chris Sutter and his wife Katie welcomed Baby Vivian Laine Sutter over the weekend. She was born at 3:13 a.m. Saturday. She weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fit, Flip & Fly uses bungee cords as your workout partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Strap in and get ready spring into a New You. WDRB's Keith Kaiser revisits a bungee workout at Fit, Flip & Fly in Middletown. The exercise studio had been open for a little over a year. The low impact dance-based bungee cardio class gets the heart...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY

