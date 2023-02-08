Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
Wave 3
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
wdrb.com
New Albany florist preparing for Valentine's Day after more than a century in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations. Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville vegan restaurant moving to new location in hopes of remaining open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's few vegan-cuisine-focused restaurants is moving in an attempt to keep its doors open. V-Grits is leaving the location it has occupied for the last four and a half years on Barret Avenue. The last day for the restaurant's Highlands location will be Sunday,...
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
wdrb.com
'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
wdrb.com
La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
WLKY.com
'Good luck, Lee': Louisville polar bear leaves for another zoo
The Louisville Zoo is saying farewell to one of its polar bears. The zoo announced this week that Lee, who lives at Glacier Run, is moving back to the Columbus Zoo. In the player above: Louisville Zoo polar bear living its best life in snow. The reason for the move:...
wdrb.com
It's a girl! Chris Sutter and his wife welcome a daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the WDRB News Family. Chris Sutter and his wife Katie welcomed Baby Vivian Laine Sutter over the weekend. She was born at 3:13 a.m. Saturday. She weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing great.
wdrb.com
Fit, Flip & Fly uses bungee cords as your workout partner
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Strap in and get ready spring into a New You. WDRB's Keith Kaiser revisits a bungee workout at Fit, Flip & Fly in Middletown. The exercise studio had been open for a little over a year. The low impact dance-based bungee cardio class gets the heart...
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month
Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
WLKY.com
Middle, high school students sing National Anthem at Louisville hotel in annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sounds of music filled the air at the Hyatt Louisville hotel Friday night as the annual tradition of the Kentucky Music Educators Association student sing-along took place. The top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in Kentucky perform the sing-along through...
WLKY.com
Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
wdrb.com
WDRB KITCHEN PLAYBOOK | Try out these super recipes for your gameday celebrations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When most people think of how to celebrate the Super Bowl, it often has something to do with food. To help you make the right call with what to serve as part of your game day spread, we've gathered some fan favorite recipes to help satisfy your taste buds!
WLKY.com
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
wdrb.com
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
