tennismajors.com
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
Indian Wells entries include injured Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among the men's entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in March, but both are unlikely to play after being injured during the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight
American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Fucsovics beats qualifier, gets Sinner next
Hungray’s Marton Fucsovics moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Fucsovics, ranked No 69, will face second seed Jannik Sinner next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
SkySports
Novak Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again
Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States due to his Covid vaccine status. The Serbian world No 1 is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Cressy books spot in last eight
American Maxime Cressy beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Cressy, ranked No 51, will face the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech next.
tennismajors.com
Thiem splits with Kosmos, to be managed by his brother
Weeks after the Kosmos and International Tennis Federation (ITF) deal over the Davis Cup fell apart, Kosmos has also lost one of its star athletes, Dominic Thiem. The 29-year-old Austrian, a former world No 3 and the 2020 US Open champion, had been managed by Kosmos since June 2021, just prior to the wrist injury that kept Thiem out of the game for nine months.
