This is the story of a meteoric rise! The world No 619 just one year ago, Arthur Fils, 18, is now knocking on the door of the Top 100. A semi-finalist in an ATP tournament, at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, for the first time in his career, the Frenchman is 117th in the live rankings, and could even be one of the top 100 players in the world if he lifts the trophy on Sunday.

2 DAYS AGO