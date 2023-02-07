Read full article on original website
Montpellier Open: Cressy upsets top seed Rune to set up Sinner final
American Maxime Cressy moved into the final of the Montpellier Open by edging out Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Sud de France Arena on Saturday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian had...
Sinner returns to winner’s circle by winning seventh singles title in Montpellier
Jannik Sinner with the Open Sud de France title in Montpellier in February 2023 Image Credit: JB Autissier / Panoramic. 19-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune may have grabbed much of the spotlight over the past six months on the men’s tour. But 21-year-old Jannik Sinner served up notice that he is still among the game’s biggest young talents as he captured his seventh ATP singles title on Sunday.
Beaten in five sets in the last three Grand Slams, Sinner continues to learn: “I feel like I’m getting closer to the best”
At the age of just 21, Jannik Sinner has already won five titles in the ATP 250 category and one in the ATP 500 category. The Italian also reached the final of the Miami Masters 1000 in 2021 and has advanced to the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams. But the current world No 17 has been struggling to take the next step in the most prestigious tournaments in the world.
Montpellier Open: Sinner ends French teen Fils’ dream run to reach final
Italy’s Jannik Sinner advanced to his first singles final of 2023 after a straight sets win over France’s Arthur Fils in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday. After saving two set points and winning a close opening set 7-5, Sinner was able...
Fils closing in on top 100: “I have no limits”
This is the story of a meteoric rise! The world No 619 just one year ago, Arthur Fils, 18, is now knocking on the door of the Top 100. A semi-finalist in an ATP tournament, at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, for the first time in his career, the Frenchman is 117th in the live rankings, and could even be one of the top 100 players in the world if he lifts the trophy on Sunday.
Montpellier Open: Sinner wins the trophy
Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, won the Montpellier Open trophy by defeating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Sunday. Winner winner, Jannik Sinner 🏆 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/SCOM5BbHPq. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2023. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner, ranked No 17,...
Cordoba Open: Ramos-Vinolas reaches semi-finals
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Portuguese Joao Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Federico Coria and...
Dallas Open: Fritz takes his revenge on Giron
Top seed Taylor Fritz moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by winning against No 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. In 2022, Giron had beaten Fritz at the same stage of the same tournament !. Revenge 😜. 2022...
Dallas Open: Wu wins his and China’s first ATP singles trophy after saving 4 match points against Isner
China’s Yibing Wu made history on Sunday!! He edged out American John Isner, the No 5 seed, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12) to lift the Dallas Open trophy at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. Wu is the first Chinese male player to win an ATP singles title in the...
Bencic saves championship points to score tour-leading 12th win & second title of 2023
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic celebrates winning during her second round match at the 2023 Australian Open Image Credit: AI/Reuters/Panoramic. During the second set of Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi, Belinda Bencic was one point away from defeat three times against Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. The Swiss saved each of...
History in Dallas: Wu becomes first Chinese man to reach ATP singles final
China’s Yibing Wu created history at the Dallas Open on Saturday as the 23-year-old upset top seed Taylor Fritz to become the first player from his country to reach an ATP singles final in the Open Era. Wu, the 2017 US Open boys singles champion, won a tight contest...
WTA Linz: Vondrousova goes down in three sets to Potapova in semis
Czech Marketa Vondrousova went down to Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Saturday. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, and Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, next.
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova to meet Bencic in final
Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, moved into the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by edging out Chinese Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. See you on Sunday 👋. Liudmila Samsonova holds off...
Linz Open: Martic upsets top seed Sakkari to set up final against Potapova
Croatia’s Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, moved into the final of the Linz Open by edging out Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Design Center Linz on Saturday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, next....
Cordoba Open: Baez delights home fans by winning second career singles title
Sebastian Baez won the Cordoba Open trophy on Sunday by defeating No 6 seed Federico Coria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. This was the second career singles title for the 22-year-old Argentine, who won the title in Estoril last year. “Winning a tournament in Argentina is...
Linz Open: Potapova wins second career singles title
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-1 to win the Linz Open trophy at the Design Center Linz on Sunday. Sealed with a kiss 😚🏆@nastiaapotapova | @WTALinz | #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/z7j5VpM4CB. — wta (@WTA) February 12, 2023. Ahead of...
February 12, 1996: The day Thomas Muster passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1
On this day, February 12, 1996, Thomas Muster, from Austria, who had played the best season of his career in 1995, passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1. “Musterminator”, who had dominated the clay-court season and triumphed at Roland-Garros the previous year, was the first and only No 1 in tennis history to have never won a single match at Wimbledon. He would remain at the top of the ATP rankings for a total of six weeks.
Dallas Open: Fritz goes down to Wu in semis
Chinese Yibing Wu edged out American Taylor Fritz, the top seed, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the final of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Saturday night. Wu, ranked No 97, will play No 5 seed John Isner next. Ahead of his victory, the Chinese...
Dallas Open: Isner through to last four
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, won against Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez 7-6 (8), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. Make that FOUR-time #DalOpen semi-finalist 🙌@JohnIsner tops Emilio Gomez 7-6 7-5 in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JI5OsBT8l1. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February...
Dallas Open: Wolf makes semi-finals, defeating Tiafoe
No 6 seed J.J. Wolf moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by edging out second seed Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. 🇺🇸 J.J. Wolf takes down 🇺🇸 Frances Tiafoe to move on to the Semis.#DALOpen. pic.twitter.com/bd30v7lTyr. —...
