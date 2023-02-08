Read full article on original website
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending
The legislature is poised to commence a two-year study of our tax system. There are many fine reasons to launch this process. While Indiana’s tax system is generally sound, there are numerous small matters that require improvement. Overall, tax revenue growth doesn’t keep pace with the growth of the economy or the demands of public […] The post Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
wboi.org
Property tax relief proposal gets complicated in House committee
Property tax relief legislation got a lot more complicated Thursday as a House committee tried to soften the blow such relief would have on local government and school budgets. The original proposal in HB 1499 was simple: create an additional homestead tax credit and reduce the cap on how much...
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
Dozens of AES Indiana customers have reported seeing significantly higher electric bills, including a retired woman who says she's had to take on a part-time job just to pay her bill.
WANE-TV
Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana
(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
wzdm.com
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
How gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
warricknews.com
Indiana poised to conduct inventory of farmland lost to development
The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years. State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.
wfft.com
Northeast Indiana sees spike in farmland value
Farmland prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years. Farmland prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years.
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
