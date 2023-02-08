ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending

The legislature is poised to commence a two-year study of our tax system. There are many fine reasons to launch this process. While Indiana’s tax system is generally sound, there are numerous small matters that require improvement. Overall, tax revenue growth doesn’t keep pace with the growth of the economy or the demands of public […] The post Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
wboi.org

Property tax relief proposal gets complicated in House committee

Property tax relief legislation got a lot more complicated Thursday as a House committee tried to soften the blow such relief would have on local government and school budgets. The original proposal in HB 1499 was simple: create an additional homestead tax credit and reduce the cap on how much...
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana poised to conduct inventory of farmland lost to development

The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years. State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.
The Crusader Newspaper

Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections

A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
My 1053 WJLT

The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red

Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
