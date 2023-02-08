ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Boca Raton Man Charged With Providing Medical Care Without A License

BOTOX BUSINESS, ACCORDING TO ALLEGATION… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 11:02 a.m: The case involves Botox and related injections being administered without a license. Due to the complexity of the case, we are publishing the complete arrest report, below. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection

Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
AIRBNB Sued Over South Palm Beach County Hammock Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boynton Beach homeowners — and vacation rental company AIRBNB — are all facing a lawsuit in Palm Beach County after two AIRBNB “guests” were allegedly injured in a broken hammock. The suit, just filed in Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County

Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot

A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
