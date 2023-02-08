Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge store chain opening another Florida locationKristen WaltersWest Palm Beach, FL
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Whitfield Lovell: Passages Major National Tour Kicks Off in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of ArtDCA StaffBoca Raton, FL
Huzzah! The Florida Renaissance Festival is Back!The FleptDeerfield Beach, FL
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate GuideRachel K. BelkinWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Boca Raton Man Charged With Providing Medical Care Without A License
BOTOX BUSINESS, ACCORDING TO ALLEGATION… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 11:02 a.m: The case involves Botox and related injections being administered without a license. Due to the complexity of the case, we are publishing the complete arrest report, below. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man […]
cw34.com
"Extremely emaciated:" Royal Palm Beach man charged with elderly abuse of parents
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of kidnapping and abusing his own parents. In total, Christopher Gissoni is facing 12 charges after Palm Beach County Deputies were dispatched to Gissoni's house for a welfare check last Thursday. It comes after Gissoni’s 91-year-old father was...
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection
Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
AIRBNB Sued Over South Palm Beach County Hammock Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boynton Beach homeowners — and vacation rental company AIRBNB — are all facing a lawsuit in Palm Beach County after two AIRBNB “guests” were allegedly injured in a broken hammock. The suit, just filed in Palm Beach County […]
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
Police Activity Near Don Estridge Middle School In Boca Raton Is Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The police activity in the area of Don Estridge Middle School on Military Trail is not criminal in nature. Several readers contacted BocaNewsNow.com about what appeared to be a crime scene in the general area of the school on […]
cw34.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
wqcs.org
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County
Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
K-9 incident has 2 PBSO deputies on leave amid use-of-force investigation
BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of two deputies involved in the January arrest of a 30-year-old Belle Glade man who was bitten by a K-9 while being taken into custody. The deputies are on paid administrative leave...
Miami New Times
Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot
A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
longislandbusiness.com
Suffolk DA: Former Long Island Attorney Accused of Stealing from Clients for Second Time
Douglas Valente, a former Long Island attorney, has been indicted for the second time, this time having been accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from a client, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Valente of Boca Raton, Florida, 56, was charged with Grand Larceny only two months after having...
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
wlrn.org
A bill could turn this town into Palm Beach County's 40th municipality
In an effort to preserve the rural charm of Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County’s bipartisan legislative delegation voted unanimously on a proposed bill that would give residents the choice to become the county's 40th municipality. Under the bill, the area's 43,000 residents would be given the ability to vote on...
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
'It is a crisis': County pet shelters over capacity as rising costs push people to surrender animals
Pinched to their limits by increased costs for food, gas and housing, people across Palm Beach County are giving up their pets, creating a crowding crisis at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and other shelters. “People are at a breaking point, and it’s not their fault. They are in tears when...
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 4