wzdm.com
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
wamwamfm.com
Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area
A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
wzdm.com
Two Injured Lawrence County Indiana Cops Out of Hospital
Lawrence County Indiana Sheriff Greg Day announced today (Wednesday) that both Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery and have been released from the hospital. The two officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Mitchell. Anthony Richmond was killed in that shooting by the two officers.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Evansville man arrested for confinement and violating protective order
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with confinement, intimidation and domestic violence with a protective order.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
14news.com
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day issued the following update on the officer-involved shooting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day released the following statement about the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 37 at the Sinclair station leaving two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Investigators have not released how many shots were fired at the two officers....
wrul.com
Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC
A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
