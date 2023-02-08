Read full article on original website
Related
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
okcfox.com
Watch: Man in clown costume calls for city to let him run power company
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — Power outages have been a big problem in Texas after last week's severe ice storm and on Thursday, Austin's City Council held its first meeting since that emergency. One person, in particular, drew attention during the public comment session for some of what he said...
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Next Time You Travel To This Texas Airport Don’t Forget To Check Out The Secret Gate!
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to Denver, CO. Great experience, but not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people-watch.
Fill up for Less: Texas Drivers Can Enjoy 25 Cent Discount per Gallon on Gas Tomorrow
Great news for drivers in Texas tomorrow as we celebrate Circle K Fuel Day. The company is offering a significant discount to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
myfoxzone.com
Buc-ee's ranked second-best gas station chain, survey says | Who's No. 1?
HOUSTON — More Americans are discovering what most Texans already know: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas station chains in the country. According to a survey released in early January, the Texas-based chain ranked second as the favorite gas station in the U.S. Payless Power surveyed more...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
Comments / 0