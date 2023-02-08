ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

okcfox.com

Watch: Man in clown costume calls for city to let him run power company

AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — Power outages have been a big problem in Texas after last week's severe ice storm and on Thursday, Austin's City Council held its first meeting since that emergency. One person, in particular, drew attention during the public comment session for some of what he said...
AUSTIN, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE

