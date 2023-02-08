MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.

