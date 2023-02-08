ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
WHAS11

Missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. According to Metro Safe, a 60-year-old missing woman was located after she was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown. Police said Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800...
