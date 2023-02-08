Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Polar Plunge returns to Louisville; will you take the plunge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will you take the plunge for a great cause?. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Main Event in Middletown for the third year in a row. Plungers can gather at a pool the arcade will set up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
'They haven’t been able to fill them yet': Kentucky lawmakers consider ways to address teacher shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Education is expected to be top of mind for Kentucky lawmakers in the next few weeks, after returning to Frankfort for the second half of the legislative session. Tuesday, the House Education Committee kicked things off with a meeting to address Kentucky's teacher shortage. Education commissioner...
Kentucky lawmaker's bill would 'set up the framework' to tackle state's healthcare worker shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers are back in Frankfort for the second half of the legislative session. There are dozens of bills already in consideration, but on Wednesday Representative Ken Fleming (R-District 48) called for attention to his new bill addressing what he called a “critical” healthcare worker shortage.
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. According to Metro Safe, a 60-year-old missing woman was located after she was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown. Police said Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800...
Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort adds second still house, expands tours
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort has got a major upgrade. The distillery added a second still house -- that's where the alcohol is heated, purified and separated from the water. It's a duplicate of Buffalo Trace's existing still house essentially allowing the business to double its production.
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries...
