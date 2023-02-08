Read full article on original website
Boil Order Issued for Part of Petrolia, IL Area
Some Lawrence County Illinois residents are under a boil order at this time. The order is for residents in part of the Petrolia Water District. The boil order area extends along both sides of U.S. 50 from Archery Road to Seymour Road. The order for that area is in effect for the immediate future.
Knox County APC Approves Rezoning Request
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved a re-zoning request for land along East Brown Road in Vincennes Township. The re-zoning would change the land from R-1 single family residential land to R-A rural residential property. The request will now be considered for final approval by the Knox County Commissioners.
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
Clark March Set for February 25th Just South of Vincennes
The National Park Service will commemorate Clark’s March with a walk covering the last five miles of his journey while discussing events that took place along the way into Vincennes. It will take place on February 25th. Those wishing to walk, will check in at the George Rogers Clark...
Washington Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Jimmie Morrison, 79, Vincennes
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
KC Library Is Hub for VITA Tax Service
The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
KCCF Gives Grant to Isaiah 1:17 House
The Knox County Community Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Isaiah 1:17 House through its Knox Gives Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations … in this case Beth Chattin. The Isaiah 1:17 House provides...
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
All Four County Teams Play Tonight; NK 5th Graders SK Tournament Title
All four Knox County boys’ basketball teams are in action tonight across the area. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices start a doubleheader weekend tonight, as they host the Eastern Greene T-Birds at Alice Arena. Tip time is 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The North Knox Warriors...
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 2/8
In Boys High School Basketball action…Vincennes Rivet beat Washington Catholic 56-38. Big night for Rivet Senior Tommy Herman who poured in 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Rivet is now 4-12 on the season. Other games. Barr-Reeve downed Northeast Dubois 38-29. Bedford North Lawrence trimmed Loogootee 55-53. Eastern Greene...
