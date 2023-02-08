Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
wzdm.com
Solid Waste Related Hearing Set for Today in Lawrence County Illinois
The Lawrence County Board will hold a public hearing this afternoon at 4 P.M. in the county board meeting room, located at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Lawrenceville. The hearing is about a proposed solid waste ordinance being considered by the county that would apply to the proper handling and disposal of scrap and waste materials in unincorporated areas of the county.
wzdm.com
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
wzdm.com
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
wzdm.com
Daviess County Seeks Full-Time Sheriff’s Deputy
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for a full-time Deputy Sheriff. Individuals who are interested can pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office Information window, located in the lobby. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply, must have a GED...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
wzdm.com
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
14news.com
Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
wzdm.com
Two Injured Lawrence County Indiana Cops Out of Hospital
Lawrence County Indiana Sheriff Greg Day announced today (Wednesday) that both Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery and have been released from the hospital. The two officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Mitchell. Anthony Richmond was killed in that shooting by the two officers.
wzdm.com
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
14news.com
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on E. Diamond Ave. They say that happened near Stringtown Road late Thursday morning. Police say the victim died at the scene. They say the man left his car...
