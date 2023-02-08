NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health. Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause. In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined. Related Story: Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help othersDr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy. She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

3 DAYS AGO