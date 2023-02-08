ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album

In 2020, Morrissey was dropped from BMG, the label that released his most recent album, 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. Morrissey’s far-right statements had come under intense scrutiny, and Morrissey blamed “new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster.” In 2021, Morrissey announced that he’d signed with Capitol and that he planned to release his album Bonfire Of Teenagers. In December, Morrissey claimed that he’d left his management and that he’d “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records.” Today, Morrissey is claiming that he’s “coming around to the belief” that Capitol has intentionally sabotaged the release of Bonfire Of Teenagers.
The Independent

Morrissey is starting to ‘believe’ Capitol Records signed his album to ‘sabotage it’

Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.On his website Messages from Morrissey, a statement reads: Morrissey is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
OK! Magazine

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Died WITHOUT Will: Wife Allison Holker Rushes To Court To Seize Half Of 'Ellen Show' DJ’s Estate

Allison Holker has filed for half of her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' estate after he devastatingly died by suicide — without a will — on December 13, 2022, at the young age of 40.The mother-of-three has asked for a Spousal Property Petition at the Superior Court of California in an effort to formally request that all of Boss' assets be put in her name.Holker is looking to obtain "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse" and "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse," according to documents obtained by a news publication on Thursday, February 9. The legal...
NME

Sid Wilson reveals his favourite Slipknot song

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has revealed his favourite song from the band’s back catalogue. Speaking to Revolver, Wilson noted that his favourites are the tracks that the band don’t often play live, but there’s one that stands out. “‘Skin Ticket’ [is] one of my all-time favorite songs,”...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy