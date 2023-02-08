Read full article on original website
Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album
In 2020, Morrissey was dropped from BMG, the label that released his most recent album, 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. Morrissey’s far-right statements had come under intense scrutiny, and Morrissey blamed “new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster.” In 2021, Morrissey announced that he’d signed with Capitol and that he planned to release his album Bonfire Of Teenagers. In December, Morrissey claimed that he’d left his management and that he’d “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records.” Today, Morrissey is claiming that he’s “coming around to the belief” that Capitol has intentionally sabotaged the release of Bonfire Of Teenagers.
Morrissey is starting to ‘believe’ Capitol Records signed his album to ‘sabotage it’
Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.On his website Messages from Morrissey, a statement reads: Morrissey is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Died WITHOUT Will: Wife Allison Holker Rushes To Court To Seize Half Of 'Ellen Show' DJ’s Estate
Allison Holker has filed for half of her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' estate after he devastatingly died by suicide — without a will — on December 13, 2022, at the young age of 40.The mother-of-three has asked for a Spousal Property Petition at the Superior Court of California in an effort to formally request that all of Boss' assets be put in her name.Holker is looking to obtain "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse" and "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse," according to documents obtained by a news publication on Thursday, February 9. The legal...
Slipknot have surprise-released brand new song Bone Church and it's chillingly soulful
Slipknot release surprise standalone song Bone Church, which has been described by Shawn 'Clown' Crahan as "a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history"
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Iron Maiden, Neil Young, Those Damn Crows, Uriah Heep, Stranglers, Mike Oldfield, Kings X, Steve Vai, Ry Cooder, Skindred and more
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
Sid Wilson reveals his favourite Slipknot song
Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has revealed his favourite song from the band’s back catalogue. Speaking to Revolver, Wilson noted that his favourites are the tracks that the band don’t often play live, but there’s one that stands out. “‘Skin Ticket’ [is] one of my all-time favorite songs,”...
Megadeth Faces Lawsuit: NYC-Based Artist Sues Band, UMG Over Album Art Copyright [DETAILS]
Fans are still vibing and streaming Megadeth's latest album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" months after its release, but many of them didn't know that the record has ongoing issues with the person who designed the official album artwork; what happened?. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New York...
