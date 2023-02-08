ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
The Independent

Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez

Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
NBC Sports

Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
WVNews

Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals

LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
Reuters

Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Americans continue strong run in Dallas

A strong run for Americans at the Dallas Open continued Thursday as three more advanced to the quarterfinals of the indoor hard-court tournament. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz led the way, sweeping countryman Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a match that was competitive throughout. Service was broken only once in the match -- Fritz breaking Sock in the first game of the second set. With the win, Fritz is assured of being no lower than No. 7 in the next ATP World Rankings, which will be a career high.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

WVNews

South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

HONOLULU (AP) — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani...
HONOLULU, HI
WVNews

Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships

Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an opening triple lutz-triple toe loop...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

