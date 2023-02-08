Read full article on original website
Related
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Reus fires Dortmund into German Cup QFs with win in Bochum
BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Substitute Marco Reus needed just three minutes to fire Borussia Dortmund into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at local rival Bochum on Wednesday. Reus entered the game in the 67th minute and scored the winning goal in the 70th, tapping...
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Elena Fanchini, Italian skier and world silver medalist, dies aged 37
Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
Ex-Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman takes a dig at the club and claims Xavi has had an 'easier' job
The Catalan outfit currently sit eight points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and look on track to secure their first league title since 2019.
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
NBC Sports
Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth
Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
WVNews
Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals
LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Americans continue strong run in Dallas
A strong run for Americans at the Dallas Open continued Thursday as three more advanced to the quarterfinals of the indoor hard-court tournament. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz led the way, sweeping countryman Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a match that was competitive throughout. Service was broken only once in the match -- Fritz breaking Sock in the first game of the second set. With the win, Fritz is assured of being no lower than No. 7 in the next ATP World Rankings, which will be a career high.
Facundo Buonanotte: Brighton's next South American wonderkid
18-year-old Argentine number 10 Facundo Buonanotte has been compared to Lionel Messi and is the latest South American wonderkid to have been signed by Brighton
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.
WVNews
South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE
HONOLULU (AP) — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani...
US News and World Report
Swimming-Singapore Replaces Russia's Kazan as Host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships
(Reuters) - Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday. It will be the first time that the events will be held in a Southeast Asian city....
WVNews
Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships
Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an opening triple lutz-triple toe loop...
Comments / 0