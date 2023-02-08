Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023. ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR CONNECTICUT... Gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through much of the. day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around...
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
Hikers plucked off steep, icy slope in daring Death Valley rescue
"There's always snow up there in the winter. It surprises a lot of people."
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
SFGate
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
SFGate
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
SFGate
California storms left behind a 'generational snowpack.' What that means.
California's mountain snowpack is the largest it's been in decades, thanks to a barrage of atmospheric rivers in late December into January. The snow is a boon for the state's water supply but could also pose a flood risk as the season progresses. Measurements completed last week show that Sierra...
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
SFGate
Habitat Conservation Projects In State Parks Backed With $2M Grant
Twelve state parks across California are set to share a $2.8 million state grant award to better protect, restore and enhance wildlife habitats, state park officials announced this week. In Alameda County, the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District's Foothill Trail will receive $720,000 to construct a new foot trail,...
SFGate
Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SFGate
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
SFGate
Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel
A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
Comments / 0