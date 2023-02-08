Effective: 2023-02-10 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized strong southwest winds tonight will become more widespread this morning. Downsloping westerly winds will persist during the day before diminishing late.

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO