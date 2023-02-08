Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Windsor, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Windsor; Western Windsor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Windsor and Eastern Windsor Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
