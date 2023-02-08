Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 50 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across all of Rhode Island and Connecticut.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
